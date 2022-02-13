Police calls Jan. 30 - Feb. 6

The following information was compiled from “pass along reports” provided by ERPD. While on patrol police observed a gold Toyota Camry parked in the lot of Springvale Park. Knowing this area is common for narcotic activity and stolen vehicles, police attempted to contact the driver, but he pulled out of the parking lot. Police observed the driver did not have his seat belt on. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at 5512 Ringgold Road. Police identified the driver. While speaking to him police observed him to be nervous, deceptive, and evasive in his conversation. While running a check of the driver’s license status he was found to have been involved in incidents at 807 South Seminole which is known for its theft and narcotics activity, a lengthy criminal history of narcotic use and evading arrest, and he is also a validated criminal gang member. Police asked him about his involvement with Ghost Face to which he replied, “I don’t speak about that.” With no probable cause for a search and without an available K-9 officer, the driver was released with a citation for a seat belt violation.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO