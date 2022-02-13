ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

1967 Assassination of NAACP official gets new life in new doc, “American Reckoning”

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 55-year-old unsolved murder case is getting new life this week now that it’s the focus of a new PBS Frontline documentary, “American Reckoning”. Wharlest Jackson Sr., a local...

www.msnbc.com

In August 1965, following a brutal attack on local NAACP President George Metcalf, Black residents in Natchez, Mississippi, decided to defend themselves. Several Black activists drove from Natchez to Bogalusa, Louisiana, to meet members of the Deacons for Defense and Justice, a civil rights group that emphasized armed self-protection against white supremacist violence. Those Natchez residents returned home not only loaded with guns from the Deacons, but also with a clear mission: to defend and protect their communities.
NATCHEZ, MS
"American Reckoning" premiering on PBS

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new documentary tell the untold story of the Civil Rights Movement and Black Resistance in Mississippi following a family's search for justice. Directors Brad Lichtenstein and Yoruba Richen share more about the documentary "American Reckoning." The documentary airs Tuesday, February 15 at 10:00pm.
BALTIMORE, MD
