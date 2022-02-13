ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Brandon Maxwell RTW Fall 2022

By Emily Mercer
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSxhV_0eDVMY6t00
Runway at Brandon Maxwell RTW Fall 2022 on February 12, 2022 in New York. Rodin Banica for WWD

“I wanted to do something this time that if it never happened again I would be happy with it,” Brandon Maxwell said after his intimate fall show.

His collection was a beautiful, personal tribute to his grandmother “Mammaw” Louise, who is now suffering from Alzheimer’s. “The FW22 collection is an exercise in confrontation, acceptance, reverence and legacy,” show notes read. A show-opening video montage reflected on the designer’s lifework and childhood — his love of clothing attributed to his grandmother’s wardrobe and her teachings.

“Mammaw’s clothes, and those in the store she managed, taught me forms that I wanted to take further. I like this idea so much that I made it my lifework,” notes echoed.

Maxwell’s collection further paid homage to his childhood, learning to make ballgowns with bed sheets and blankets, or handbags out of his grandmother’s emptied jewelry boxes. Blanket knits (shawls, fisherman jumpers and the full skirts of evening gowns) and crushed satin layers (ivory topcoats and structured minidresses) in a dusty Texas palette brought forth the comfort and coziness of home while his finale floral printed gown was a “literal valentine” to his grandmother (the print lifted from his grandfather’s painting) as Brandi Carlile’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” softly played in the background. Garments were fueled by a shared passion and love of craftsmanship, a continual form of communication between Maxwell and his grandmother.

“I think it was a back-to-roots collection in totality for me,” he explained, adding a lot of the collection’s sleek, tailored sportswear and romantic evening silhouettes and patterns were brought back from his first and second collections. “We spent a long time trying to create the ‘is this going to be of the moment? Is this going to be cool?’ And in fact, that’s not who I am, it’s not who I’ve ever been. I’ve gone through a lot of things in the last two years of my life and this was real to me, this is who I am.”

The result of the presentation’s romantic, melancholic mood was incredibly moving — almost to the point of tears; messages of hope, reflection and fierce familial love that resonated far beyond the garments themselves.

Comments / 2

Related
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022

While several big names were notably absent from this year’s New York Fashion Week lineup, Designer Christian Siriano brought a much-needed dose of star power to the biannual event with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection presentation. Of course, Siriano paired a grand collection with a grand location as guests filtered...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ulla Johnson Launching Denim Collection

Click here to read the full article. Ulla Johnson is making her true blue love official by launching a denim collection at her runway show Sunday, which will available for preorder the next day. Ulla Johnson Denim will include four jean styles and one jacket available in a variety of washes, all made in Los Angeles.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So Far “We have been dabbling in denim for many years, but playing with it as fashion pieces and dresses, not like a forever classic core or developed with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022

For fall, designer Kim Shui girl got introspective, finding a new union between her appreciation for bare skin and provocation and a refined personal definition of selfhood. Shui uses bright candy colors, and fall sees her expand into new textiles and skin-baring styles. The look: A bit of bright colored...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Brandon Maxwell
WWD

Fashion

Markarian designer Alexandra O'Neill whipped up a Western-influenced fall collection, peppering in signature…. McKnight showed imagination in outdoor wear and designed into his emerging brand signatures. By. Coach RTW Fall 2022. Stuart Vevers zeroed in on '90s nostalgia and upcycled outerwear. By. Get all the top news stories and alerts...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Joan Smalls Is Face of Anne Klein’s Spring Campaign

Anne Klein will feature model, actress and activist Joan Smalls in its spring 2022 campaign. The brand will introduce its spring campaign during New York Fashion Week on Friday at 9 a.m. Smalls will appear in the collection’s look book and video presentation on CFDA’s Runway 360 digital platform, and the collection, entitled “See It Now, Buy It Now,” will be available to purchase on Anne Klein’s e-commerce site.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maisie Wilen RTW Fall 2022

Maisie Schloss took her fall Maisie Wilen show fully digital, partnering with Yahoo to bring her otherworldly creations to life in holograph form. Yahoo was but one partner, as the emerging talent also worked with Mattel’s “Monster High” and Keds. The digital-first narrative makes sense as the designer starts her collection by first crafting pieces on her computer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Baja East RTW Women and Men Fall 2022

After quietly showing pieces to buyers only for spring, Scott Studenberg is ready to tell a bigger story for fall. The designer has been in Los Angeles for four-plus years and his label has firmly placed itself as an L.A. brand, so fall sees him pay homage to his home turf with a Bajawood theme. The celebration begins with a tongue-in-cheek take on the Hollywood sign on a print found throughout the collection on caftans, skirts and tops.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWD

Amiri Women’s RTW Fall 2022

With his fan base of Justin Bieber, Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr., Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, to name a few, Mike Amiri should draw some heavy hitters for his first hometown runway show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. But they’ll only be seeing men’s wear. Women’s wear on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Hannah Waddingham Cheers on the ‘Juicy Birds’ at NYFW

It was “Ted Lasso” Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham’s first time at New York Fashion Week and much to her delight, the runway was full of what she calls “juicy birds.”. “I also didn’t realize that he uses so many of what I would say — because I’m one myself — juicy women,” Waddingham said of Christian Siriano, whose show she flew in for from London over the weekend. “And it was just glorious to see these. I’ve always — because I was a plus-size model myself back in the day — I always said if I was older, I would have an agency called Juicy Birds, because that’s what they are. They looked absolutely breathtaking in these clothes.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022

“I’ve been approaching the idea of risk very differently post pandemic, I feel everything I should do now should be the most extreme, most creative version of an idea,” Joseph Altuzarra said backstage following his strong fall collection show. “A lot of the collection this season was about developing craft and this idea of minutiae and things that were made globally with global artisans. For me, the whole story was an homage to imagination. I felt this sense of wanderlust and wanting to escape. I’ve been doing that through books since I haven’t been able to travel. This was my way to escape.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue

Mia Regan’s First Front Row Look Of The Season Was A Colourful One

Mia Regan might not know New York very well, but during her whirlwind trip to see the Coach autumn/winter 2022 show, the vintage hawk has sniffed out the best archive fashion stores. Expect to see her new Vivienne Westwood skirt and “a few other bits” – a true retro fashion sleuth never reveals her finds – on @mimimoocher soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Susanne Bartsch Revisits Nightlife With New Collection

Click here to read the full article. WHAT’S IN YOUR CLOSET: New York City’s “Queen of the Night” Susanne Bartsch will debut her Bartschland collection Friday night at Runway 7, during New York Fashion Week. About 600 people are expected to be in the crowd at Sony Hall. ”In typical Bartsch-style, I didn’t plan any of it,” she said. “My FIT exhibition came about in that way as well. I said to Valerie Steele, ‘This would be a good thing to do — show club people wearing things and actually living life in them rather than just show things that show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

10 Crosby Derek Lam RTW Fall 2022

Using Charlotte Rampling as muse — think British elegance with the ease of French glamour — fall sees 10 Crosby Derek Lam lean into its core silhouettes, updating customers’ wardrobes and a significant expansion with ideas in denim pieces. Rampling has the gift of making simple pieces, like a chambray shirt, look effortlessly chic, an idea 10 Crosby has been focused on since it began.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Victor Glemaud Wants to Be the Next Big American Fashion Brand

Click here to read the full article. Victor Glemaud has had many fashion lives — as an assistant to Patrick Robinson, a publicist at KCD and a studio director at Paco Rabanne. Now, in the sixth year of designing his namesake knitwear collection, and on the heels of a successful Target collaboration, he’s looking to hit a new mark — wide-ranging commercial appeal.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022 American fashion has a deep legacy of knits, from Coles of California to Rudi Gernreich, Geoffrey Beene to Halston. “It’s that history of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy