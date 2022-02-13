ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 13 February 2022

 1 day ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 44 Issued at 2200Z on 13 Feb 2022 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 12/2100Z to13/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a C6...

SpaceRef

Preparing To Deploy Cubesats With The Nanoracks Dispenser

Thomas Pesquet: Mark working with the airlock in Japan's Kibo module, used amongst other things to deploy miniature satellites from the Space Station!. The International Space Station is also a spacecraft launch centre! Small nano-sats (also called cubesats because of their shape, you would have guessed) can be placed with a launching device inside this mini-airlock in JAXA's Kibo lab.
SpaceRef

NASA [Smd] Release of Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Sciences (ROSES) - 2022

NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) announces the release of its annual omnibus solicitation for basic and applied research, Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Science (ROSES) 2022 as NNH22ZDA001N on or about February 14, 2022, on the NSPIRES web page at http://solicitation.nasaprs.com/ROSES2022. ROSES is an omnibus solicitation, with many individual...
SpaceRef

A Cosmic Draw

It is now widely accepted amongst astronomers that an important aspect of how galaxies evolve is the way they interact with one another. Galaxies can merge, collide, or brush past one another -- each of which has a significant impact on their shapes and structures. As common as these interactions are thought to be in the Universe, it is rare to capture an image of two galaxies interacting in such a visibly dynamic way. This image, from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, feels incredibly three-dimensional for a piece of deep-space imagery.
AGU Blogosphere

February birthdays – the discipline of oceanography and early NOAA organizations

I recently finished reading the book Endless Novelties of Extraordinary Interest – The Voyage of H.M.S. Challenger and the Birth of Modern Oceanography by Doug Macdougall. As this year marks 150 years since the departure of Challenger on the first dedicated ocean research expedition (December 7, 1872 – May 26, 1876), I’ve been curious to learn more about some ocean-related historic events and dates. It turns out that the month of February is a month with some significant beginnings in ocean science. For this blog post, I’m focusing on one event during the Challenger mission and the founding of three NOAA organizations.
scitechdaily.com

James Webb Space Telescope Is Chilling Out

While we have started the long process of aligning the telescope mirrors, almost all of the components on Webb’s cold side are still continuing to cool. Webb’s giant sunshield keeps the telescope and cameras out of both direct sunlight and sunlight that is reflected from Earth and the Moon. Everything on the cold side of the sunshield is passively cooling, radiating heat into deep space. That will continue until the telescope and the three near-infrared (NIR) instruments reach a steady-state temperature, where the milliwatts of energy that get through the sunshield, plus heat generated by the instruments’ own electronics, exactly balances the loss of heat into space. We expect that the primary mirror will cool to below 50 kelvins (about -370 degrees Fahrenheit, or -223 degrees Celsius), and the NIR instruments will reach about 40 kelvins (about -388 degrees Fahrenheit, or -233 degrees Celsius).
SpaceRef

First Visible Light Images of Venus' Surface From Space

On a flyby of Venus, NASA's Parker Solar Probe captured the first visible light images of the cloudy planet's surface from space, a new study reports. The nightside view of the extremely hot surface could help scientists understand the contrasting evolution of Earth's nearest neighbor. Smothered in thick clouds, Venus'...
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #986 11 February 2022 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Bretl KN, Clark TK. Quantitative analysis of short-radius artificial gravity parameters to...
SpaceRef

NASA Awards Rapid IV On-Ramp II Contracts for Spacecraft Systems

NASA has awarded three contracts under the on-ramp feature of the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV (Rapid IV) contract. These multi-agency contracts are available to support all NASA centers and other federal agencies. The awardees are:. Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado. QinetiQ Space NV, Kruibeke, Belgium. Space Flight...
SpaceRef

New Space-Based Weather Instruments Start Gathering Data

This map, made using COWVR’s new observations, shows Earth’s microwave emissions at a frequency that provides information on the strength of winds at the ocean surface, the amount of water in clouds, and the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech. Innovative mini instruments on the...
SpaceRef

Orbital Assembly Corporation Exceeds $1 Million Raised to Advance its Pioneer Commercial Space Station with Artificial Gravity

Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC) the leader in providing artificial gravity technologies enabling humanity to work, play and thrive in the space ecosystem has raised an additional $1 million to advance its space station facility development. The company raised the funds on the Netcapital (Reg. CF) crowdfunding site after its first...
SpaceRef

Rocket Lab Brings Forward Launch for Earth Imaging Company Synspective

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the launch window for a dedicated Electron mission for Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective. The 14-day launch window opens February 28th UTC and will lift-off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. Originally slated to launch after Rocket Lab’s next mission for another customer, Rocket Lab has brought the Synspective mission forward in the manifest to accommodate shifts in customer timelines.
SpaceRef

NASA to Discuss Webb Telescope Progress, Mirror Alignment

NASA will hold a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 11, to share progress made in the early stages of aligning the James Webb Space Telescope’s mirrors. The agency will livestream audio of the teleconference on its website. Engineers and scientists will review the first weeks...
SpaceRef

NASA Awards Mission Operations Center Support Contract

NASA has awarded the Ice, Cloud, and land Elevation-2 (ICESat-2) Mission Operations Center Support contract to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Dulles, Virginia. This is a cost-plus award-fee, contract that includes a nine-month base period and four one-year options with a total contract value of $33,348,387. The four-year, nine-month period of performance begins Monday, Feb 14. The work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Dulles, Virginia.
SpaceRef

Magellan Aerospace to Provide Satellite Avionics Subsystems for CHORUS, MDA’s Next Generation Commercial Earth Observation Mission

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today a contract award from MDA Ltd. (“MDA”) to provide spacecraft avionics for their next Earth observation mission named CHORUS. The new spacecraft builds on MDA’s RADARSAT heritage and will continue the work of RADARSAT-2, which remains operational serving its worldwide customer base. The avionics subsystems for CHORUS will be developed at Magellan’s Winnipeg facility, home of western Canada’s Advanced Satellite Integration Facility.
SpaceRef

TerraPulse Launches World's First 10-Meter Resolution Global Forest Monitoring Platform

TerraPulse, Inc., the green technology startup that introduced the world's first high-resolution satellite map of global tree canopy cover in 2013, today announced the company has again broken the record for resolution in global mapping. The company's terraView land-monitoring platform will now host tree canopy, deforestation, and other forest-monitoring indices...
SpaceRef

Geomagnetic Storm and Recently Deployed Starlink Satellites

On Thursday, February 3 at 1:13 p.m. EST, Falcon 9 launched 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Falcon 9’s second stage deployed the satellites into their intended orbit, with a perigee of approximately 210 kilometers above Earth, and each satellite achieved controlled flight.
