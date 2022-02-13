ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Martin’s big 2nd half leads No. 24 UConn past St. John’s

By Associated Press
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and No. 24 Connecticut rallied past St. John’s...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Hour

No. 24 UConn at St. John’s: Time, TV and what you need to know

Records: UConn 16-7 (7-5 Big East), St. John’s 13-10 (5-7 Big East) Radio: UConn Sports Network, 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, Sirius-137, XM-206, SXM App-965, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WILI-Willimantic (WILI 1400 AM) KEEP AN EYE ON. Trouble in transition: UConn failed miserably in...
WATERBURY, CT
KESQ

No. 16 Ohio State finds its road footing at Michigan, 68-57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — E. J. Liddell had 26 points, Cedric Russell added 12 and No. 16 Ohio State beat Michigan 68-57. The Buckeyes rebounded from a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday to win for the second time in three games. Ohio State had lost four of its previous five road games. Eli Brooks had 17 points and Hunter Dickinson added 14 for Michigan, which was playing its third game in five days. Ohio State hit 50% of shots from the floor compared to 42.1% for Michigan. But Michigan outrebounded Ohio State 31-25.
ANN ARBOR, MI
University of Connecticut

UConn MBB Meets St. John's At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – The UConn men's basketball team completes a two-game road trip, as well as a difficult stretch of four games in nine days, three of them on the road, when it takes on St. John's on Sunday at noon at Madison Square Garden (FOX). The No. 24/23...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
KESQ

Horston leads No. 13 Tennessee women past Vanderbilt 66-52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Tennessee used a strong second half to defeat Vanderbilt 66-52. Tennessee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run that put the game well in hand. The lead peaked at 62-40 when Horston hit a 3-pointer near the six-minute mark of the period. Rae Burrell added 15 points for the Lady Vols. Tennessee shot 43% from the field but just 5 of 19 (26%) from 3-point distance. Alexander led Vanderbilt with 19 points and Iyana Moore added 17. The Commodores shot 31% from the field and made only 6 of 27 3-pointers (22%).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newsbug.info

Tyrese Martin is clutch as No. 24 UConn men hold off St. John’s in New York

NEW YORK — Tyrese Martin sauntered over to midcourt, grinning ear to ear, raised a finger to his mouth and shushed the St. John’s faithful at Madison Square Garden. The guard had just hit his third 3 in a little over two minutes, with the last one putting UConn up by three with 12:49 to play. It was just that kind of day for Martin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

Edwards’ milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone moment by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory at Indiana. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark on his first basket of the game. Oshae Brissett had a season-high 22 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers have lost six straight. Minnesota never trailed after using a 13-0 second-quarter run to take a 56-44 lead.
NBA
scsuowls.com

Women's Basketball Kicks Off Five-Game Road Trip at Le Moyne, Saint Michael's

Southern Connecticut State University Owls (9-10, 6-7 NE10) Le Moyne College Dolphins (14-4, 12-3 NE10) Saturday, Feb. 12 | Time: 1:00 PM | Location: Ted Grant Court (Syracuse, N.Y.) Live Stats | Live Video. at Saint Michael's College Purple Knights (3-16, 1-12 NE10) Date:. Monday, Feb. 14 | Time: 5:00...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
redstormsports.com

St. John’s to Host No. 24/23 UConn on Sunday Afternoon at MSG

QUEENS, N.Y. – The St. John's men's basketball team will return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday for its first home game against Connecticut in nearly a decade. Tip-off between the Red Storm and No. 24/23 Huskies is set for 12 p.m. on FOX with Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson on the call. Fans can also catch the LEARFIELD Red Storm Sports Network broadcast with John Minko and Brandon Tierney on the Varsity Network app, TuneIn Radio, XM Radio channel 380 and channel 970 in the SXM app, RedStormSports.com and St. John's Red Storm mobile app.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

UConn vs. St. John's prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 bets from proven model

Teams looking to get back on track and finish the regular season strong clash when the No. 24 Connecticut Huskies take on the St. John's Red Storm in a key Big East battle on Sunday. The Huskies (16-7, 7-5), who are coming off a 74-68 loss at Xavier on Friday, have dropped three of their last four games. The Red Storm (13-10, 5-7), who were 75-69 losers to No. 15 Villanova on Tuesday, have lost seven of 11. St. John's, which is 10-4 at home, has lost three straight as the home team, while UConn is 3-4 on the road.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Vinson sparks Northern Kentucky past Wright State 75-71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Sam Vinson had 20 points as Northern Kentucky turned back Wright State 75-71. Marques Warrick had 16 points and sank two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining to help the Norse (15-10, 11-5 Horizon League) notch their fifth straight win on the road. Grant Basile had 25 points and nine rebounds to pace the Raiders (15-12, 12-6).
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Day

UConn men hold off St. John's at MSG

New York — During the frantic final minutes, UConn made all the winning plays on Sunday in a fiercely competitive Big East game at Madison Square Garden. Isaiah Whaley scored off a putback and a free throw for a three-point play to put the Huskies ahead for good, helping fuel a comeback from a seven-point, second-half deficit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Madison Square Garden#Villanova#Big East#Ap Sports#The Star Point Guard
KESQ

Stetson beats No. 22 FGCU women, snaps Eagles’ ASUN streak

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 15 points, Kiya Turner added 14 points and a career-high tying 11 rebounds and Stetson beat No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 58-55 to snap the Eagles’ 33-game win streak in ASUN play. Stetson, which snapped a 10-game skid against FGCU, has won seven in a row since a 71-48 home loss to the Eagles on Jan. 19. Turner scored six consecutive points — as FGCU went scoreless for 3-plus minutes — to give the Hatters the lead for good when she scooped in a runner in the lane with about a minute left to make it 56-53. FGCU had its 15-game win streak snapped.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theuconnblog.com

Preview: No. 24 UConn Men’s Basketball at St. John’s | 12 p.m. ET, FOX

The No. 24 UConn men’s basketball team has been through a brutal stretch, with three straight games against ranked opponents, two of which were on the road. After defeats to then-No. 12 Villanova and No. 25 Xavier away from home, the Huskies have now dropped three of four and look to gain some positive momentum back before what should be a friendlier crowd on the corner of 33rd St. and 8th Ave. in Midtown Manhattan.
BASKETBALL
KESQ

No. 8 UConn bounces back from loss with 84-60 rout of DePaul

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points and Christyn Williams added 20 as No. 8 UConn bounced back from its first conference loss in eight years with an 84-60 win over DePaul on Friday night. Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points for the Huskies, who were once again without three starters because of injury. UConn, which lost to Villanova on Wednesday night, has not dropped consecutive games since the end of the 1993 season, a span of 1,044 games. Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Deja Church added 17 points for DePaul.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

St. John’s plays its way out of faint NCAA Tournament hopes with UConn loss

The NFL season came to a close on Sunday. And, really, so did any St. John’s hopes of a miracle run to get anywhere close to NCAA Tournament position. If there were any hope left, it was extinguished in yet another ugly offensive showing when just mediocrity at that end of the floor would’ve produced a victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac chipped in 12 points each. Souley Boum tied a season high with 32 points for UTEP.
BASKETBALL
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WCIA

5-star recruit Kylan Boswell officially visits Illinois: “It would be a blessing to come back and play here”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy