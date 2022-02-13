ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 48, dies after fight with another patient at hospital

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the patient died of his injuries early on Sunday. A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital....

BBC

Man dies after single punch to head at Leigh social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester. Paul Ologbose, 57, was injured during an altercation at a club on Kensington Drive, Leigh at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. He was taken to hospital with a...
The Independent

Husband and wife accused of killing two year-old neighbour in gas explosion deny manslaughter

A husband and wife have denied unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a horror gas explosion last year.George Arthur Hinds, who was aged two years and 10 months, died in the blast in the early hours of Sunday 16 May, 2021.Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Heysham, Lancashire, finding two houses in Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were rushed to hospital with injuries alongside the couple who were also hurt in the blast.Police confirmed that the explosion that killed the toddler was caused by a...
BBC

Woman jailed following death at Stoke-on-Trent house

A woman has been jailed for four years over an attack on an acquaintance who later died. The body of Nicola Bray, 45, was found at her home on Scrivener Road in the Cliffe Vale area of Stoke-in-Trent in August 2020. Sheila Pickerill, 49, from Steel Street, Hartshill, had pleaded...
The Independent

Rapist jailed for terrifying attack on victim during 34-hour ordeal

A man has been jailed for life after raping and stabbing his victim in the throat during a terrifying 34-hour hostage ordeal.Luke Ward was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars, having previously admitted attempted murder, four counts of rape and a sexual assault, West Midlands Police said.Ward forced his way into the woman’s home in the early hours of August 18 before repeatedly raping her – even assaulting her after having already stabbed her in the neck.He refused to get medical help for the woman, after inflicting a grave injury...
Beaumont Enterprise

Two inmates die after fight at Beaumont prison

Two inmates at the United States Penitentiary Beaumont died Monday after a gang-related fight that morning. The federal prison system has been put on a nationwide lockdown as a result of the fight, according to the Associated Press. Other than COVID-19-related shutdowns, last time the entire system was closed was shortly before the Jan. 2021 inauguration of Pres. Joe Biden.
BBC

Man dies in hospital a week after Aberdeenshire crash

A "beloved" man has died in hospital following a quadbike accident in Aberdeenshire last month. Matthew Burden, 36, from the Tarland area, was injured in the incident involving a Can-Am light utility vehicle on the Tarland to Tillypronie road on Saturday 29 January.
Tampa Bay Times

Man hospitalized after being booked at Pinellas County jail dies

A man who was hospitalized after he had been booked at the Pinellas County jail has died, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday. Andrew Clark Mayton, 54, was booked at the jail on Jan. 28 on a trespassing charge with bail set at $150. Mayton, who is listed as a transient in booking records, was arrested by St. Petersburg police early that morning after he refused to leave a 7-Eleven property on Tyrone Boulevard, arrest reports show.
The Independent

Father charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old son dies from head injuries

A man accused of killing his two-year-old son has appeared in court charged with manslaughter. Matthew Banks, 33, is facing the charge after Leo Banks died at home in Chichester, West Sussex, in February 2020.Up until his death, Leo had been receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries he sustained in December 2017 when he was just six weeks old.It was not until last year, 18 months after Leo died, that his father was charged over his death.Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, appeared in the dock at Worthing Magistrates’ Court earlier but did not enter a plea and was released on unconditional bail.During the hearing, he was told his trial would take place at Portsmouth Crown Court, beginning on 11 March with an initial plea and case preparation session.“Leo died at home, aged two, in February 2020, after receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries reported in December 2017 when he was six weeks old,” a spokesman for Sussex Police said.“The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by officers from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.”Banks’ trial is due to take place later this year.
BBC

Bushey: Woman arrested after man found dead in flat

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a flat. Hertfordshire Police said Vishal Gohel, 44, was found unresponsive inside the property in High Street, Bushey at about 22:45 GMT on 23 January. Mr Gohel was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
NBCMontana

Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound after a shooting early Saturday morning in Kalispell. Sheriff Brian Heino confirms the call came in at 6:36 a.m. for a shooting near Kelly Road and Willow Glen Drive on the south side of town.
