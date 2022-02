Follow live reaction from the Six Nations as Wales defeated Scotland in a thrilling match in Cardiff to put a dent in the visitors’ title ambitions. The Scots arrived buoyed their opening win over England but were edged by a Wales side who were in need of a response following their heavy defeat to Ireland last weekend.The match turned in the closing stages as Finn Russell was shown a yellow for a deliberate knock-on as Wales pushed for a winning try, with Dan Biggar opting for a drop-goal to move Wales into a 20-17 lead. Scotland, who were pushing...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO