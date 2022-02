Northland Pines came to town to try to play spoiler to Mosinee’s undefeated conference season and to get at least a share of the conference title. Mosinee would get on the board first from their Achilles heel, the free-throw line with Trenton Dorn making a pair. On the next possession, Dorn kicks out to Keagen Jirschele for a three-ball. A couple of possessions later, Jirschele drives and kicks Kyle Miller for the long-range bomb, 12-3 Mosinee. Pines would go on a 9-0 run to tie the game up at 12 all. With 5:15 to go in the first half, Davin Stoffel with the steal and the 1 handed tomahawk dunk, 18-16. Jirschele would nail another 3 and then get a fastbreak layup, 23-18 with 3:17 to go in the half. A minute later, Drake Grod connects from deep followed by Jirschele again, 29-26. Mosinee would take a 33-26 lead into halftime. Mosinee would force 13 turnovers and get another 13 stops out of Northland Pines’s 39 possessions in the half, racking up 7 stops (3 or more turnovers or stops in a row)

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO