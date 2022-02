Luka Doncic really doesn't like the Clippers. Doncic dropped 45 points against Los Angeles on Saturday night, his second straight game with at least 45 -- both of which came against the Clippers, against whom he is now averaging 35.4 points per game in their last 16 meetings. It wasn't enough to power the Mavericks to a win, however, as they lost 99-97.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO