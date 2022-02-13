ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

No. 13 Gators Sweep No. 16 Washington on Sunday

floridagators.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – Florida women's tennis concluded their stay at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor National Championships with a top 20 victory, defeating No. 16 Washington 4-0 on Sunday morning. The Gators (7-2, 0-0 SEC) got off to a strong start in the Nielsen Tennis Complex, making quick...

floridagators.com

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gator Country

Florida Gators softball cruises past USF

TAMPA – No. 6 Florida handily defeated South Florida 12-0 early Sunday afternoon on the final day of the USF – Rawlings Invitational. The three-hit shutout was the third time this weekend that UF held opponents scoreless. The Gators (4-0) picked up another solid pitching performance from its...
SPORTS
Bay News 9

Kentucky Wildcats handle Florida Gators

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tsbiebwe seemingly hasn’t been distracted by his candidacy for National Player of the Year honors, considering the Kentucky standout continues to go about his business on the court. Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead No. 5 Kentucky to a 78-57...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF men's tennis falls to Florida State

UCF men’s tennis dropped its fourth straight match in a 4-3 loss against Florida State at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Friday. The Knights (1-6) started strong with junior Trey Hilderbrand and freshman Cooper White winning their doubles match over FSU junior Andreja Petrovic and freshman Youcef Rihane by a score of 6-3.
FLORIDA STATE
uncwsports.com

Robbins Leads UNCW At Gator Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steady play through 36 holes has UNCW's Lansdon Robbins tied for 21st overall at the Gator Invitational on Saturday at the Mark Bostic Golf Course. Host Florida, which is ranked 31st in the nation, carries a 14-stroke lead over third-ranked Oklahoma State heading into the final round on Sunday.
GOLF
247Sports

Tshiebwe is a problem for Gators as they take on Kentucky

No matter what season or what circumstance that teams lineup to play the Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 SEC) in college basketball, they will face a team that is loaded with talent up and down the roster. So are the No. 4 Wildcats that the Florida Gators (16-8, 6-5 SEC) will face in Lexington today at 4 pm on ESPN. But sometimes the Wildcats have a player that is a real problem for anyone and this loaded Wildcats team has that guy in junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe.
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Hikaru Sato
mycbs4.com

Gator football begins phase two

After completing phase one called "foundation" the Gators now begin phase two called "Identity" today. The players will be tested through workouts and conditioning and will face a lot of adversity through the next fifteen days. Players will also be involved in positional meetings. Spring ball is right around the corner and is set to begin on march 15th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wsucougars.com

Cougs Look to Sweep Trojans this Sunday

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team will be looking the bust out the brooms against Southern California, as the Cougars will be seeking a season sweep of the Trojans this Sunday, Feb. 13. Tip-off from Beasley Coliseum is set for 12 p.m. PT and will air live on Pac-12 Network Washington.
PULLMAN, WA
floridagators.com

Gators in the NFL: Super Bowl LVI Preview

LOS ANGELES – Super Bowl LVI is set to kickoff Sunday in Los Angeles and for the 20th year in a row, Florida will be represented at the big game as five former Gators are set to compete for a world championship. The Gators have had a player in...
NFL
#Gators#Baylor Bears#Sec#The Orange Blue#Uw
floridagators.com

FINAL: Kentucky 78, Florida 57

A quick breakdown of Saturday's loss at Lexington. WHAT HAPPENED: Forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, carded three steals, two assists and was an absolutely beastly force in the post in the fifth-ranked Wildcats victory Saturday at sold-out Rupp Arena. Tshiebwe, the 6-foot-9, 255-pound transfer from West Virginia and nation's leader in rebounds, hit 11 of 18 shots, five of six free throws, grabbed 10 boards on the offensive end and played every bit to his status as leading contender for 2022 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and first-team All American. UK, meanwhile, looked every bit the part of a national-title contender in winning its sixth straight and improving to 15-0 at home. The Cats started the game on fire, hitting eight of their first 10 shots, including a trio of 3-pointers by guard Kellen Grady (15 points) and jumped to a 20-6 lead less than six minutes in. Playing from that far behind so early is hardly a recipe for success at Rupp, but the Gators managed to make things interesting. While UK cooled off, missing nine of its next 10 shots, UF went on a 15-2 run to get within a point, 22-21, but ultimately trailed by five at halftime. Then came a 13-2 blitz by Kentucky to open the half and, in a three-plus-minute blink, the Gators were quickly down 16 and never got closer than eight the rest of the way. UF, in losing its first in the last five games, got 18 points and seven rebounds from forward Colin Castleton, who was the lone Gator to reach double-figure scoring. Fifth-year senior point guard Tyree Appleby left the game in the first half after aggravating the bruised hamstring he suffered Wednesday against Georgia. Appleby tried to go a few minutes in the second half, but left the game for good. Florida shot 44 percent for the game and made just five of 22 from the 3-point line, while the Kentucky, which leads the SEC in scoring, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage, shot 46.6 percent for the game (51.5 in the second half) and knocked down 10 of 27 from distance. The Cats crushed the Gators on the glass, 41-25, including 18-5 on the offensive end. Tshiebwe, alone, doubled up UF on the offensive end (10-5).
BASKETBALL
LSUSports.net

Tigers Complete Sunday Sweep Over Purdue, Nicholls

BATON ROUGE—LSU improved to 5-1 on the dual season after defeating Purdue, 6-1, and Nicholls, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers started off doubles from behind after No. 50 Vlad Lobak/Gabriel Diz Freire fell to Galus/Wozniak, 6-2. Boris Kozlov and Kent Hunter tied doubles up after winning on court two, 6-1. Court three would decide the doubles point, and the Tigers had their chance to claim it. Joao Graca and Nick Watson had the Purdue duo at match point seven times, but were not able to close it out. The match went to a tiebreak as Purdue clinched the doubles point, 7-6(2).
TENNIS
Advocate Messenger

Cats, Tshiebwe handle Gators

Oscar Tshiebwe continues to make his case for National Player of the Year. Tshiebwe scored 27 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as fifth-ranked Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) remained in contention for a Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a 78-57 win over Florida Saturday to keep pace with league-leading Auburn going into the final three weeks of the regular season.
LEXINGTON, KY
floridagators.com

Jones Kept Confidence, Kept Routine

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Barely a minute into Florida's game Dec. 18 against South Florida, guard Myreon Jones was drifting the perimeter when forward Colin Castleton pitched a pass from the post. Routine stuff. Except for the way it landed. As Jones caught the ball, he felt his left index...
NBA
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
nmmiathletics.com

Broncos improve to 7-4 with Sunday sweep of Cougars

When all three phases of the game of baseball come together, the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos can be a competitive squad and tough to beat. On Sunday, the Broncos proved that by winning two games over the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars by the scores of 8-2 and 14-5 at NMMI Ballpark.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abccolumbia.com

No. 15/14 Tigers Split Action on Day Two in Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. – The No. 15/14 Clemson softball team split action on the second day of the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. The Tigers threw a five-inning combined no-hitter against Kent State to win the first game of the day, 8-0, but dropped the evening matchup, 4-0, to No. 10/8 Texas.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Hopkins Ties for 10th, Men’s Golf Places 6th at VyStar Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Hopkins carded a third-round 67 to pace the FGCU men's golf team to a sixth place finish at the VyStar Gators Invitational on Sunday at the Bostick Golf Course. The Eagles picked up four top-60 wins over the weekend as they finished ahead of No. 23 LSU, No. 24 Liberty, No. 42 Missouri, and No. 59 UCF.
GAINESVILLE, FL

