Police: Man says people offered him a ride, then tried to rob him with a box cutter

Blotter

A man with several lacerations and blood on his face told officers that people who offered him a ride Saturday morning took him in the wrong direction and threatened to rob him with a utility knife, according to a police report.

At about 5:27 a.m., officers arrived at the 5600 block of Interstate 35W following a caller’s report that a man was running full speed with traffic on the outside shoulder of the road, while holding his thumb up. Police saw the man walking along the southbound I-35W shoulder and noted several lacerations and blood on his face.

The man declined medical attention several times, the report states, and said he had taken a rideshare to a bar earlier. He couldn’t get another one when he wanted to leave, he said, so he decided to walk and try to order another at a different location. At some point, a vehicle stopped him and people inside asked him if he needed a ride, and he got in.

The man told officers that once he entered the vehicle, it began heading the wrong direction on I-35W, and an occupant pulled out a box cutter and told him to empty his wallet. They then began physically fighting and at some point after, the man got out of the car, though the report states he was “unsure” how he got out, stating he believed he might have jumped out.

According to the report, the man didn’t remember many details of the incident, but he was able to give officers some information about the vehicle and its occupants. He added they did not actually steal anything from him. He said he would like to press charges if the people are located.

Other reports

1400 block of Centre Place Drive — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to get into a hotel while screaming outside, according to a police report.

A hotel manager called police at about 2:27 a.m. to report the man was at the side entry door trying to open it while screaming. When officers arrived, they found him outside without a shirt and with several cuts on his back, shoulders, arms and chest. When they asked if he was OK, he “just yelled,” the report states.

Police could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from the man and observed blood on the glass door, which appeared to have come from his attempts to get inside. They continued to ask him questions but noted his speech was slurred.

He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and was evaluated by medics at the city jail.

3900 block of Teasley Lane — A woman called police Saturday evening to report two tires on her vehicle had been slashed, according to a police report.

The woman said her two passenger-side tires each had a single puncture. She estimated it would take about $500 to replace the tires. The report states she would check if any cameras captured footage of the incident, which she believed took place between 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 307 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.