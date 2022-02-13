ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Police: Man says people offered him a ride, then tried to rob him with a box cutter

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQKwD_0eDUrQRV00
Buy Now Blotter

A man with several lacerations and blood on his face told officers that people who offered him a ride Saturday morning took him in the wrong direction and threatened to rob him with a utility knife, according to a police report.

At about 5:27 a.m., officers arrived at the 5600 block of Interstate 35W following a caller’s report that a man was running full speed with traffic on the outside shoulder of the road, while holding his thumb up. Police saw the man walking along the southbound I-35W shoulder and noted several lacerations and blood on his face.

The man declined medical attention several times, the report states, and said he had taken a rideshare to a bar earlier. He couldn’t get another one when he wanted to leave, he said, so he decided to walk and try to order another at a different location. At some point, a vehicle stopped him and people inside asked him if he needed a ride, and he got in.

The man told officers that once he entered the vehicle, it began heading the wrong direction on I-35W, and an occupant pulled out a box cutter and told him to empty his wallet. They then began physically fighting and at some point after, the man got out of the car, though the report states he was “unsure” how he got out, stating he believed he might have jumped out.

According to the report, the man didn’t remember many details of the incident, but he was able to give officers some information about the vehicle and its occupants. He added they did not actually steal anything from him. He said he would like to press charges if the people are located.

Other reports

1400 block of Centre Place Drive — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to get into a hotel while screaming outside, according to a police report.

A hotel manager called police at about 2:27 a.m. to report the man was at the side entry door trying to open it while screaming. When officers arrived, they found him outside without a shirt and with several cuts on his back, shoulders, arms and chest. When they asked if he was OK, he “just yelled,” the report states.

Police could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from the man and observed blood on the glass door, which appeared to have come from his attempts to get inside. They continued to ask him questions but noted his speech was slurred.

He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and was evaluated by medics at the city jail.

3900 block of Teasley Lane — A woman called police Saturday evening to report two tires on her vehicle had been slashed, according to a police report.

The woman said her two passenger-side tires each had a single puncture. She estimated it would take about $500 to replace the tires. The report states she would check if any cameras captured footage of the incident, which she believed took place between 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 307 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Man allegedly punched roommate after food fell from fridge

A 21-year-old man allegedly assaulted his roommate Monday night after some food fell out of the refrigerator, according to a police report. Denton Police Department officers went out to Gateway at Denton apartments around 11:50 p.m. to the domestic disturbance and spoke with the two roommates. The report says no one else was at the home at the time.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Denton Record-Chronicle

Two more Denton County lawmen die of COVID-19

Two more officers in Denton County died in the past week due to COVID-19, Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced Tuesday. Officer Chris Bardwell, who died Feb. 1, was on the force with the Cross Roads Police Department and Officer John Mestas, who died Monday, served with the Double Oak Police Department. Bardwell was 52 years old and Mestas was 45.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy