Hard as it might be to believe, 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. First released on the original PlayStation on January 31st, 1997, Final Fantasy VII has become one of the most critically and commercially successful games of all-time. Square Enix is already teasing its plans to celebrate the occasion this year, and the company has now released a pair of sleek new anniversary logos. Both logos feature a new image with Cloud, Sephiroth, and Zack. Presumably, fans will be seeing that logo on a lot of new merchandise throughout the next few months!

