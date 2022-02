Last month, the important IRS 6475 letter was sent out to Americans across the country. This letter is essential for taxes. The letter contains details about all of the stimulus money that Americans have gotten. Not only will the letter be needed to file taxes, but it will also have information for people that might be owed more stimulus money. IRS 6475 letter will let filers know if they’re able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. The credit is worth up to $1,400 per person. A married couple with no dependents could get up to $2,800 with the rebate credit.

