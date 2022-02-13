Why gas prices could remain high for some time

Gas prices hit their highest level in nearly a decade and are still going up. Texas gas prices are also up, but not as much as the rest of the country. AAA has the national average for regular at $3.47 per gallon, the highest in more in seven years. The statewide average is $3.15. The Houston area is a little lower at $3.09. Increased demand and tension between Russia and Ukraine are driving up crude oil, which has hovered around $90 a barrel. So how high could prices at the pump climb in our area?

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO