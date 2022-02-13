ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why gas prices could remain high for some time

MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Still Rising in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen two cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30. The national average price for gas has risen 4.6 cents averaging $3.47. Gas Buddy says the jump in gas prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching...
MINNESOTA STATE
mynewsla.com

Southland Gas Prices Reach Record Highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.765, reaching a record high for the 10th time in the last 11 days. The average price has risen 14 of the past 15 days, increasing 9.7 cents, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hari Sreenivasan
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gas Prices Decline A Penny As Upward Pressure Remains

Florida gas prices declined a penny last week, but strong upward pressure remains on prices at the pump. The average price for gasoline set a new 2022 high of $3.47 per gallon on Wednesday. That is the most expensive daily average since July 2014. From there, the state average gradually slipped lower through the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

According to the AAA's website, the current average for regular gas prices is $3.488. I’m going to work like the devil to bring gas prices down. That’s what U.S. President Joe Biden said during remarks on his administration’s work to lower healthcare costs recently, which were made at Germanna Community College in Virginia.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK petrol prices hit record high of 148p per litre

Average UK petrol prices have surpassed 148p for the first time, according to new figures.The AA said that petrol jumped to 148.02p per litre on Sunday, rising above the previous record high of 147.72p from November 21 last year.Meanwhile, the cost of diesel has also increased to a new record high of 151.57p per litre, which it struck last week.On Thursday, it passed the previous record set on November 20 of 151.10p a litre.Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet another notch, tightening the vice on family spending when...
TRAFFIC
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Wall Street#The Labor Department#The Wall Street Journal
fox44news.com

Oil and gas expert explains why gas prices keep going up

WACO, Texas – For the first time since 2014, oil prices are up to 90 dollars a barrel. Oil and gas Attorney Chrysta Castañeda says we haven’t seen those prices in over 8 years. “Supply is not as robust as it has been in the past. And...
WACO, TX
Autoblog

Gas prices — they're lower than you think

Politicians and various bad-at-math members of the mass media are doing a heroic job of informing Americans that we are paying higher-than-ever prices for gasoline to fill our cars. Fortunately for us, that is entirely false. On the surface, it looks pretty bad. The average price at the pump rose...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Surge pricing’ for gas and electricity at peak times could force households to ration their use

Poorer households could be forced to limit their energy use at certain times of the day under plans for surge pricing, it has been claimed. Three major energy companies – Scottish Power, EDF and Octopus Energy, which have 11 million customers between them – this week backed plans to introduce dynamic pricing arrangements where smart meters automatically send regular updates to suppliers about household energy use.At peak energy use times, such as early evening, costs would be higher for consumers, while prices would fall for those using energy overnight. Experts have suggested the proposed changes to pricing would see...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jalopnik

Gas Prices Are High And Will Probably Stay That Way For A While

The national average for gas prices today is $3.48 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Yesterday, it was $3.47 per gallon; a week ago it was $3.42; a month ago it was $3.30; and a year ago it was $2.49. For drivers, the trend isn’t great. It...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

Nationwide Gas Prices Reach Record High, Texas Remains Among Cheapest

Gas prices hit their highest level in nearly a decade and are still going up. Texas gas prices are also up, but not as much as the rest of the country. AAA has the national average for regular at $3.47 per gallon, the highest in more in seven years. The statewide average is $3.15. The Houston area is a little lower at $3.09. Increased demand and tension between Russia and Ukraine are driving up crude oil, which has hovered around $90 a barrel. So how high could prices at the pump climb in our area?
TEXAS STATE
q957.com

Gas prices unusually high; potential Russian response to sanctions could worsen the problem

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — Gas prices are rising in our area, and that has caught a lot of attention. Shawn Steward with Triple-A South Dakota said the timing of the rise in prices is unusual because demand typically slows down this time of year. He says there are multiple “geopolitical issues,” including outside the United States, that are affecting the rise.
YANKTON, SD

