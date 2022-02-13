‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ performance to celebrate Black History Month

Rebel Stages is putting on its hit 2021 musical “Ain’t Misbehavin” in celebration of Black History Month at the historic and award-winning Shawnee Playhouse. Submitted photo

SHAWNEE on DELAWARE — Rebel Stages is putting on its hit 2021 musical “Ain’t Misbehavin” in celebration of Black History Month at the historic and award-winning Shawnee Playhouse. Admission is $22 and the show will run from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.

This show is a musical tribute to Thomas “Fats” Waller, jazz pianist, comedian and and composer, who rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club. The musical is named after the song he wrote in 1929, “Ain’t Misbehavin.”

Although this musical is not a biography, it brings forth the humor and energy of the American original, which involves a versatile cast performing the songs Waller made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The original musical revue is a tribute to all the Black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance period.

“Ain’t Misbehavin” was originally assembled by director, Richard Maltby Jr. and co-creator Murray Horrowitz and is the winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. It featured songs such as, “Honey Suckle Rose,” “This Joint is Jumpin” and the title song “Ain’t Misbehavin.”

Rebel Stage’s adaptation of the musical will star Nikki Cohen as Nell, Alyssa Ramsey as Charlaine, Solomon Kee as Andre, Jazzy Thomas as Armelia and Brandon Hanks as Ken. This show features a live jazz band consisting of Todd Deen on piano, Michael Thompson on drums, Joseph Dorsch on tenor saxophone, Frank Cloke on bass and Jeff Thompson on trumpet. This musical will be directed and choreographed by Hanks and stage manager is Chris G.

For more information on Ain’t Misbehavin or to reserve tickets please go to the website www.theshawneeplayhouse.com or call 570-421-5093. Also, follow their Instagram @rebelstages or their Facebook.