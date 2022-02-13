ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

No. 1 Buckeyes Beat No. 6 Wake Forest 7-0 for their Fourth Top 10 Sweep

ohiostatebuckeyes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State men’s tennis team beat Wake Forest 7-0 at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center to preserve their 9-0 undefeated record. The Buckeyes took on a gauntlet of four consecutive Top 10 teams in the past two weekends of competition and came out a perfect...

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
auburntigers.com

No. 14 Auburn drops 4-3 heartbreaker to No. 11 Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. – A match that featured four three-setters came down to the last few points, but 11th-ranked Ohio State pulled out a 4-3 win over No. 14 Auburn Sunday at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Auburn (8-2) won the doubles point and got a pair of singles...
AUBURN, AL
Cleveland.com

Austin Parks, 4-star center, commits to Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has added a second member in Austin Parks of Memorial High School in Saint Marys, Ohio. The three-star recruit is the nation’s No. 148 player and No. 18 center. Since Chris Holtmann took over the program in 2017, Parks is the seventh in-state commit the Buckeyes have landed, with at least one in every class. They beat out eight other schools, including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Malik Hartford Puts Ohio State in His Top 7, Preston Alford is Considering a PWO Offer from the Buckeyes, Mac Markway Will Visit Columbus in March

One of the fastest-rising targets on Ohio State’s recruiting board has narrowed down his recruitment. Four-star 2023 Ohio safety Malik Hartford dropped a top seven school list on Friday consisting of Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Kentucky and West Virginia – and indicated that he’ll soon be narrowing his recruitment even further.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Liddell Powers Buckeyes Past Rival Michigan 68-57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – E.J. Liddell showed why he should be considered for Big Ten Player of the Year as he powered Ohio State past rival Michigan 68-57 Sunday evening inside the Crisler Center. The Buckeyes are now 15-6 on the season and 8-4 in Big Ten play which...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 8/7 Buckeyes Lose Series Finale to No. 7/8 Gophers

Ohio State is now 21-9-2 on the year and 13-7-2-1-1-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota improves to 19-11-0 and is 14-6-0-1-2-0 in league games. The Gophers swept the series, with a 3-2 win Friday. It was the first time this season Ohio State did not earn at least three Big Ten points in a series.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Five Transfers Will Bolster Buckeyes in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Five transfers have joined the Ohio State men’s lacrosse program for the 2022 season and while they all bring unique backgrounds to Columbus, each of them became Buckeyes because of the athletic and academic opportunities Ohio State provides. On the field, the five players will...
COLUMBUS, OH
gohuskies.com

Huskies Sweep Portland State 7-0

SEATTLE, Wash.— The Washington men's tennis team beat Portland State 7-0 in the dual match. The Huskies (8-0) are still undefeated this season as they go into ITA National Men's Team Indoor Championships, next weekend. Washington men's tennis hasn't been 8-0 since 2003. "We are going to rest up...
SEATTLE, WA
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Five Ohio State Women’s Hockey Players Advance to Olympic Semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey will be represented on each team in the Olympic semifinals set for Feb. 14 at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Andrea Braendli (Switzerland), Jincy Dunne (United States), Emma Maltais (Canada), Natalie Spooner (Canada) and Minttu Tuominen (Finland) will all battle for a spot on the Olympic podium.
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Art Briles is reportedly a target for an OC role at a surprising school, which would be his first college job since the 2015 season

In May 2016, Art Briles was fired as the Baylor Bears’ head coach following a scandal on how the school handled sexual assault claims, many of which involved football players. That scandal led to many other firings (including school president Ken Starr) and resignations (including athletic director Ian McCaw, and Starr from his chancellor role), but Briles’ particular involvement in it (specifically, with court filings showing his texts) means there’s a lot of backlash to any idea of hiring him. And he hasn’t worked in college football since then. But that may be about to change, as per a report from FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett that the FCS Grambling State Tigers (where Hue Jackson is the head coach) are “targeting” Briles (seen above in 2015 with Baylor) as their next offensive coordinator. Here’s more from Barnett’s piece:
COLLEGE SPORTS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Roll Again, Sweep No. 10 Kentucky

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State men’s tennis team maintained their undefeated record at 8-0 with a 4-0 victory over No. 10 Kentucky at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes are 3-0 against Top 10 teams on the season and face another top ranked opponent in No. 6 Wake Forest on Sunday.
TENNIS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 22 Ohio State Falls at No. 6 Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 22 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 6 Minnesota, 197.575-195.775, Saturday night in Minneapolis. Sydney Jennings led Ohio State in two rotations and both she and Jojo Warga recorded career-best performances in their respective events. MEET NOTES. Colby...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Schedule Adjustments Announced for Upcoming Home Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced on Friday a schedule update for two of Ohio State men’s basketball home games. The Buckeyes will host Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Value City Arena and then host Indiana on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The Iowa game will be televised nationally on FOX and the Indiana game will air on FS1.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 11 Ohio State Tops No. 13 Gators, 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior Isabelle Boulais won in the three sets to clinch a 4-3 victory for the No. 11 Ohio State women’s tennis team over No. 13 Florida Saturday in consolation play of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Madison, Wis. Ohio State (3-3) will close...
TENNIS
usdtoreros.com

Women’s Tennis Sweeps Long Beach State, 7-0

SAN DIEGO – Earning the doubles point and all six singles wins, the University of San Diego women's tennis team swept Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon, 7-0. The Toreros won the doubles point with wins at No. 1 (Solymar Colling and Elizabeth Goldsmith) and No. 3 (Claudia De Las Heras and Victoria Kalaitzis), then won every singles match.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MySanAntonio

No. 9 Texas Tech finishes strong for 82-69 win over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon's season started late to make sure he was eligible, and has been interrupted a few times because of back issues. The Red Raiders hope their junior guard can stay around for good down the stretch. Shannon scored 20 points on...
LUBBOCK, TX
thedailytexan.com

Texas men’s tennis sweeps Rice 7-0

No. 14 Texas men’s tennis moved to 5-3 on the year with a dominant 7-0 win over Rice on Friday. The victory marked the Longhorn’s 17th straight win over the Owls and gave Texas their fourth home win of the year. Texas found few problems in the doubles...
TENNIS
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State included in 15 toughest college football schedules for 2022

After finishing last year 2-5, Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans would start this season on fire with an 8-0 start, including a comeback victory over their in-state rivals from Ann Arbor and their first New Year’s Six Bowl game victory since 2015. The Spartans saw fit to reward Tucker with a lengthy extension, and Tucker is already looking ahead for bigger and better things for his program.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

