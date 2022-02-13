ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Eric Musselman addresses team's mood after loss with quick turnaround

By Tyler Mansfield about 8 hours
 1 day ago
Fresh off an upset win over No. 1 ranked Auburn on Tuesday, Arkansas hoped to push its winning streak to 10 games Saturday as it took on Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. However, the Crimson Tide had other plans – handing the Razorbacks a narrow 68-67 loss to snap their...

