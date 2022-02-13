ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Orgeron believes NIL will change recruiting

By Barkley Truax about 8 hours
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show Friday and addressed his feelings on name, image and likeness. With Coach O leaving Baton Rouge after one season of NIL, he only had a taste of what it was like to recruit during this new era....

