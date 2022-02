UK-based SETL and US-based Digital Asset have partnered to create a new protocol which can be used by regulated institutions to launch interoperable tokens. The new protocol, modelled on the Regulated Liability Network (RLN) initiative first proposed by Citibank’s Tony McLaughlin, will be developed and operated as a part of that global RLN, and enable banks, central banks, and other regulated institutions to create tokens for their customers. Each token will represent a promise from the issuer to the holder of the token. Transferring tokens between banks will be handled by the network which will mint, burn, and transfer tokens in a co-ordinated single operation to achieve real-time settlement between the customers of any regulated institution.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO