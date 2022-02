The New York Knicks (25-32) are a 9-point favorite against the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-39) on February 14, 2022. The Knicks fell 112-103 to the Trail Blazers in their last contest on Saturday. Julius Randle put up a team-high 28 points in the loss. They were favored by 4.5 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to fall short of the 216.5 point total. In the Thunder's most recent game on Saturday, Luguentz Dort scored a team-high 31 points in a 106-101 loss to the Bulls. They covered the spread as 10-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 207 points to fall short of the 217.5 point total.

