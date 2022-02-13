Iowa forward Keegan Murray talks offense, Payton Sandfort + more after win over Nebraska

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Against a Nebraska game coming off its first Big Ten win of the season, Iowa used the same blueprint that worked like gangbusters on Thursday against Maryland -- jump out to a big lead in the first half, snuff out any hopes of a comeback early in the second half, then coast to victory. And, surprise, it worked just as well today, as Iowa was able to cruise to a 98-75 victory over the Huskers and give Iowa fans plenty of stress-free time to finish their Super Bowl preparations.

