ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Iowa forward Keegan Murray talks offense, Payton Sandfort + more after win over Nebraska

hawkcentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeegan Murray scored a career-high 37...

www.hawkcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
omahanews.net

Keegan Murray's career-best 37 leads Iowa past Nebraska

Keegan Murray poured in a career-high 37 points Sunday afternoon, his second-straight game with at least 30 points, as Iowa steamrolled visiting Nebraska 98-75 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6, Big Ten) used two huge runs in the final 14-plus minutes of the first half to assume a...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkcentral.com

Another Keegan Murray 30-point game leads Iowa basketball to blowout win over Nebraska

IOWA CITY — Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery made it clear that Nebraska had his team's full attention on Sunday, regardless of the Cornhuskers' win-loss record. The Hawkeyes understood the situation: Win the game, and they'd have a winning record in Big Ten play for the first time this season. A furious first-half rally left little doubt in the final result.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nebraska State
KEYT

Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference). Murray had 24 first-half points and Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 10 to lead Iowa to a 53-25 lead at intermission. Murray topped his career high on a driving layup with 5:28 remaining in the game, giving the Hawkeyes an 86-63 lead. He subbed out with 3:23 to go. His previous high was 35 points, set four times, including twice as a freshman. Derrick Walker had 14 points and six rebounds to pace Nebraska (7-18, 1-13).
COLLEGE SPORTS
hawkcentral.com

Iowa high school state wrestling 2022: Team rankings, returning champs, undefeated wrestlers and cool names

One of the greatest weeks in Iowa high school sports has officially arrived. The 2022 state wrestling tournament goes down this week at Wells Fargo Arena. The 24 best dual teams and 672 best wrestlers across all three classes will all be in town — first for the state duals competition on Wednesday, then for the traditional state tournament Thursday through Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegazette.com

Versatility and volume, thy names are Keegan Murray, Iowa Hawkeye

IOWA CITY — Seldom do you see players give back-to-back 30-point performances in Big Ten men’s basketball conference games. Iowa’s Luka Garza, who averaged a massive 26.2 points in league play as a junior and 21.9 as a senior, didn’t. Before Sunday, the last Hawkeye to do it was Matt Gatens in 2012.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkcentral.com

Iowa basketball finally adds Ohio State game, but focus is on Nebraska

After a near 10-day wait, Iowa men's basketball has its makeup game against Ohio State set. The matchup, which was originally postponed by travel complications for the Hawkeyes due to a winter storm across the Midwest last week, is now set for Feb. 19. The Saturday-afternoon game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT, with a national-network broadcast on FOX.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hawkcentral.com

Instant Reaction: Iowa wrestling beats Oklahoma State, 23-9, at the Bout at the Ballpark at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Bout at the Ballpark turned into a small Rout at the Ballpark. The second-ranked Iowa wrestling team rolled through fifth-ranked Oklahoma State, taking seven of 10 matches to win, 23-9, here at Globe Life Field on Saturday night. The Hawkeyes are now 13-1 overall this season, while the Cowboys drop to 11-4 — and all four losses have come in their last five duals.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hawkcentral.com

Paul Hassman, Iowa wrestling champ, RAGBRAI rider, dies at 108

An Iowan who was believed to be the oldest living state wrestling champion in the country passed away earlier this week. Paul E. Hassman of New Hampton died at the age of 108 on Thursday, according to a recent notice. Hassman, who rode the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across...
WWE
goiowaawesome.com

Iowa 98, Nebraska 75:

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Against a Nebraska game coming off its first Big Ten win of the season, Iowa used the same blueprint that worked like gangbusters on Thursday against Maryland -- jump out to a big lead in the first half, snuff out any hopes of a comeback early in the second half, then coast to victory. And, surprise, it worked just as well today, as Iowa was able to cruise to a 98-75 victory over the Huskers and give Iowa fans plenty of stress-free time to finish their Super Bowl preparations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Iowa basketball: Fran McCaffery, Keegan Murray turn attention to home stretch

Iowa basketball rolled to a 98-75 victory on Super Bowl Sunday at home over Nebraska behind a 37-point, 15-of-21 shooting performance from star forward Keegan Murray. The Huskers led 15-11 six minutes into the game, and that’s when Murray took over, and sparked a 42-10 Hawkeyes run. He scored 24 of his points in the first half, as Fran McCaffery’s team won its third-straight game with Kris Murray and Payton Sandfort adding 12 points off the bench.
IOWA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kiwaradio.com

Keegan Murray Named B1G Co-Player Of The Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray shares the honor with Geo Baker of Rutgers. Murray has earned the Big Ten weekly...
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

Kentucky Softball remains perfect with win over Iowa

Go ahead and add another to the ‘W’ column for the Kentucky Softball team. The ‘Cats are still perfect after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 11-3 on Saturday morning at the 2022 Northern Lights Southern Nights tournament as UK moves to 4-0 on the season. RECAP:. The ‘Cats...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy