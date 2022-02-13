ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond the Byline: Wash ‘winter’ off of your vehicle’

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
Bill O’Boyle

On Saturday I was going to get my car washed because it was a beautiful day and I wanted to wash the “winter” off of it.

There was no prediction of snow coming.

When I arrived at the car wash, the line was backed up. I didn’t have tome to wait, so I decided to forego the car wash.

Good thing — it snowed Saturday into Sunday and the roads were wet, slushy and cars were dirty again. More dirty that before, but the cost of a car wash was saved.

This is what it’s like in the northeast during winter. Yes, it’s cold and it snows and it gets icy. But slush is the absolute worst. Slush gets on our vehicles on our shoes, in our homes and in our heads. Slush is awful.

And mixed in with that slush is rock salt and other ice melting chemicals. Not to mention the usual dirt that becomes mud.

In a word — yuk!

My friends at AAA Mid-Atlantic say that if you don’t wash winter off your car, costly repair bills could clean out your wallet instead.

So, AAA is reminding motorists to get their cars washed after every significant storm — especially the undercarriage — in order to reduce the potential for rust damage and the corrosion of brake and fuel lines caused by winter road salts.

Previous AAA research indicates Americans spend $3 billion a year on repairs from rust damage caused by de-icers.

“Taking the time for a quick car wash now could save motorists both time and money down the road,” says Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Corroded brake lines, often the result of road salts and de-icers, can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, or more, depending on the vehicle.”

AAA Car Care estimates the minimum cost to repair brake lines is around $150, but the fix could cost up to $1,000 or more depending on the vehicle.

Safety concerns

Tidwell says washing winter off your car is not just about savings, it’s about safety as well. The National Highway Traffic Association previously issued a safety advisory linking road salt and de-icers to the corrosion of brake components that could, eventually, lead to brake failure, especially in older vehicles.

“Given the shortage of new vehicles, drivers are now keeping their cars longer so it is critical that they understand that keeping them clean is not just a matter of vanity”, Tidwell added.

AAA recommends motorists take the following preventive steps to minimize damage and risk:

• When possible, limit driving immediately before, during and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied and are at their highest concentrations.

• Frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize road salts. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.

• Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.

• Repair any body damage and touch up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.

• Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.

AAA strongly urges drivers who experience any of the following vehicle malfunctions to immediately move the vehicle off the road to a safe location and have it towed to a trusted AAA Car Care Center or AAA Approved repair facility:

• In-dash warning lights for brakes and other critical systems.

• A “spongey” or soft feeling when applying pressure to the brake pedal.

• An unusually loud exhaust sound or the smell of fumes in or around the vehicle.

• The prominent smell of gasoline or diesel fuel when the vehicle is running or parked.

A parting shot: Stay on the lookout for those potholes — they’re increasing in numbers and size!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]

Times Leader

