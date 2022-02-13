ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago

Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

