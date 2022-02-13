Welcome to My Crib: How I Styled My QC Industrial Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Renting an apartment in New York City is an exercise in the art of compromise. Having a “normal” size kitchen can make up for a lack of sunlight, and original hardwood floors somehow ease the pain of lugging groceries up five flights of stairs. As for me, I have an awesome (for the most part) floor plan that happens to have a small, not-so-user-friendly bathroom. Ever since I’d moved in, I’d avoided taking on the task of decorating the bathroom — until I came across the Quiet Town Arco Bath Mat from West Elm. Way more stylish than your average bath mat, this beauty’s unique minimalist design is inspired by architect Paolo Soleri’s Arcosanti in Arizona. And its made all the difference in my decor scheme.

