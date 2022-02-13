ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is Tom Brady setting himself up to join new team?

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, but there has been a lot of speculation about him returning to the field at some point. With even Brady saying recently that he will not rule out playing again, one theory is that the 44-year-old might be trying to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement

The NFL world will have to get used to a new reality next season – one that doesn’t include Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from Super Bowl contention. But according to Rob Gronkowski, we won’t need to get too comfortable with the arrangement just yet.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. But will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually stay retired?. Not everyone is buying it. Many are starting to believe that Brady will eventually un-retire. But will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or play...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals How the Super Bowl Is Different for Her This Year

This year’s Super Bowl is going to feel a little bit different than usual for Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. There’s no doubt about that. Nowadays, Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role in Blue Bloods. She has been starring in the CBS police procedural since 2010. Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan, who’s played by Tom Selleck, and a sister to Danny and Jamie Reagan. They are played by Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes, respectively.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Buccaneers eyeing trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uncertain situation at the quarterback position in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and they may try to replace the future Hall of Famer with another star. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bucs are...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady, Bucs Reportedly Haven’t Ruled Out QB Coming Out Of Retirement

TAMPA (CBS) – Tom Brady retired from football for less than two weeks ago. But rumors and speculation about his potential return to the NFL won’t stop popping up. The latest rumor came on Super Bowl Sunday from the NFL Network. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Tampa Bay is “leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement.” Sources told the reporters that the Bucs “would do whatever is necessary for him to return.” Furthermore, the report indicated that changing his mind on retirement is “a possibility Brady himself isn’t completely ruling out.” Even Brady himself left the door open for a comeback during his most recent podcast episode. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he would entertain a comeback. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything… You know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. Should Brady remain retired, the NFL Network reported that the Bucs could turn their attention to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Tom Brady Has Not Ruled Out Playing In 2022; Bucs Interested In Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson

You didn’t really think that there wouldn’t be any Tom Brady “un-retirement” stories, did you? Less than two weeks after the legendary passer confirmed he would be hanging up the cleats, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report that the Buccaneers are leaving the door open to a Brady return, and that Brady himself is not ruling out the possibility.
NFL
theScore

Report: Buccaneers open to possibility of Brady return, exploring QB trades

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not completely shut the door on the possibility that quarterback Tom Brady could return for the 2022 season. Tampa Bay is willing to do whatever is necessary to facilitate Brady's comeback, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Brady retired from the NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl Network#Pro Football Talk#Bucs#Tampa Bay
CBS Sports

Tom Brady retirement: Buccaneers not ruling out possible return of future Hall of Famer in 2022, per report

Tom Brady and Super Bowl Sundays have become mostly synonymous over the past 22 years, but this time it's for a much different reason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback won't be participating in The Big Game this year, having been eliminated by the very same Los Angeles Rams who'll soon play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, but he's still a major headline -- having decided to retire from the NFL this offseason. Don't go clearing out his Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker just yet, though.
NFL
RealGM

Buccaneers Leaving Door Open For Tom Brady To Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady to return should he change his mind about retirement. If Brady decides to remain retired, the Buccaneers will explore a trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. The Bucs paid Brady over $44 million in 2021 as part...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepared to take swing at two potential replacements for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL but he admittedly has not completely shut the door on a potential return for the 2022 season. According to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leaving the door open on a Brady return but they are also preparing to take a swing at Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.
NFL
theScore

Gronkowski believes Brady will return to NFL after a 'couple of years'

Count Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski among the group of people who believe quarterback Tom Brady will return to the NFL. "The guy can play at any age," Gronkowski said, according to USA Today's Josh Peters. "If he's 50 years old, he can still come back. I think he's going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy's a beast. He can play anytime."
NFL
FOX Sports

Mike Evans joins 'The Herd,' reflects on time with Tom Brady

Tom Brady's final TD pass as a professional was thrown to Mike Evans. And though their tenure together was short-lived, Evans and Brady formed a dominant dynamic duo that spearheaded one of the league's most prolific offenses during their two-year partnership in Tampa Bay. But now, with Brady cruising into...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Hopeful For Tom Brady Comeback, But Will Explore Other QB Trades

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers remain hopeful that QB Tom Brady will change his mind on retirement and return to play for them this season. However, they’re planning other contingencies. Brady himself has left that door open, saying “never say never” on a possible return....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy