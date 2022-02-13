ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue rallies to beat Maryland

By Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Scarlet Nation
 1 day ago

Jaden Ivey's and-one with 13.1 seconds left propelled Purdue to a harrowing 62-61 win over Maryland, in which the Boilermakers rallied from 12 down in...

purdue.rivals.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
baltimorenews.net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Purdue rejects Maryland's upset bid, 62-61

Jaden Ivey converted the go-ahead three-point play with 13 seconds remaining as No. 3 Purdue survived a stiff challenge from visiting Maryland and escaped with a narrow triumph in West Lafayette, Ind. On his 20th birthday, Ivey had a rough overall performance as he got into foul trouble and was...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

No. 7 Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern TV, radio

Purdue's eventful week ended with a 2-1 record and a fall in the national rankings as it prepares to play at Northwestern. The No. 7 Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) eked out a 62-61 win over Maryland that included a bizarre, potentially fatal late turnover. Sasha Stefanovic regained his 3-point shooting touch in the second half and Jaden Ivey scored all 11 of his points in the final 13+ minutes. Purdue had handled Illinois and got blown out by Michigan earlier in the week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
State
Maryland State
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Michigan vs. Purdue Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines put together a complete performance against the #3 team in the nation. A 24-point victory over the Purdue Boilermakers surprised pretty much everyone on Thursday night, providing the Wolverines with a quadrant 1 win that will go a long way in keeping Michigan’s NCAA tournament hopes alive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Three quick takeaways from Michigan's 68-57 loss to Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sometimes old habits die hard. In the case of the Michigan basketball program this year, those habits like to come back around at the worst time possible. After what appeared to be an encouraging victory over Purdue this week, the Wolverines followed it up with a 68-57 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Takeaways: Illinois 73, Northwestern 66

Northwestern outscored Illinois by seven points in the second half. But it wasn't enough to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit as Illinois beat the Wildcats, 73-66. The win enabled the Illini to sweep the Cats for the third straight season and extend their rivalry winning streak to eight. The loss also snapped Northwestern's three-game winning streak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Topic

Panthers rally, beat Spartans in thriller

Thursday’s rivalry game between South Caldwell and Hibriten was, literally, a tale of two halves as they battled in front of a packed house. The visiting Spartans were firing on all cylinders in the first half, while the first 16 minutes went about as badly as they could for the Panthers, who were ice cold from the floor and the free-throw line in the first half. Fortune and momentum swapped jerseys deep in the third quarter as Hibriten rallied from a 15-point deficit to take a thrilling 74-68 win over its cross-county rival.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Scarlet Nation

Sliding Seminoles prepare for major challenge at North Carolina

Shortly before his Florida State men's basketball team boarded a flight Friday for its game today at North Carolina, Leonard Hamilton made it clear that he, his players and assistant coaches are "not delusional." The Seminoles are well aware that they are substantial underdogs for the 2 p.m. ET game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

University Book Store Headlines: 2.14.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store. Breakdown: Purdue's win over Maryland - GoldandBlack.com. What it means and what is next for Purdue - Journal and Courier. Women collapse in loss at Wisconsin - Journal and Courier. PURDUE FOOTBALL. Spring football preview: Purdue tight ends - GoldandBlack.com. Three...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue's response, football and more

In this week's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — Alan Karpick, Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert discuss Purdue's game against Maryland and response to the Michigan loss, this weekend's NFL action and much more. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Pearl looking for a response

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn is coming off only its second loss of the season. The race for the SEC regular season championship is tight with seven games to go. For the Tigers to win only their fifth title in school history and second in four years, they’ll need to bounce back in a big way Saturday morning against Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Recap: Stanford MBB dams Beavers in Corvallis

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball did what they were supposed to do by defeating the lousy Oregon State Beavers 76-65. Stanford freshman forward Harrison Ingram led the way for the Cardinal with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists while junior forward Spencer Jones (15 points & 8 rebounds), senior forward Jaiden Delaire (14 points), and freshman forward Maxime Raynaud (10 points) also finished in double figures. Junior guard Jarod Lucas led the way for the Beavers and all scorers with 17 points while senior forward Warith Alatishe (14 points) and junior forward Ahmad Rand (10 points & 6 rebounds) also finished in double figures. Stanford improves to 15-10 overall and 8-7 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 3-19 overall and 1-11 in the Pac-12.
CORVALLIS, OR

