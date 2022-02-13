Purdue rallies to beat Maryland

Thursday’s rivalry game between South Caldwell and Hibriten was, literally, a tale of two halves as they battled in front of a packed house. The visiting Spartans were firing on all cylinders in the first half, while the first 16 minutes went about as badly as they could for the Panthers, who were ice cold from the floor and the free-throw line in the first half. Fortune and momentum swapped jerseys deep in the third quarter as Hibriten rallied from a 15-point deficit to take a thrilling 74-68 win over its cross-county rival.

