Black musical contributions recognized

By Editorials
 2 days ago
Soprano Laquita Mitchell serenades a large crowd Saturday evening at Veterans Memorial Civic Center while the Lima Symphony Orchestra performed part of its “American Voices” program. Emily McBride | The Lima News

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra marked Black History Month this weekend with a concert at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center called “American Voices,” a concert that celebrated Black History Month and featured the works of African-American composers George Walker, Florence Price and William Grant Still.

“We had a wonderful soloist (Laquita Mitchell) and played a number of rarely heard works by wonderful African-American composers,” said Renee Keller, marketing and education coordinator for the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

On Sunday, at Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe, Elisa Bradley and members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra held Symphony Storytime, a program that spotlighted the stories and music that celebrate the vast musical contributions of African-Americans to classical music.

Bradley read from “The Bat Boy and His Violin” from Gavin Curtis; “The Power in My Pen: A Snippet of The Life of Ida B. Wells” by Louise T. McClain II and “Free at Last!” by Doreen Rappaport.

“These authors, like many others, are a part of our history, and oftentimes the light is not shined upon how Black artists have contributed to our literature into our libraries. This is just a great opportunity to highlight their work. We want to always remind people that Black history is also American history. It’s a great way again to just combine those two genres,” Bradley said.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra string quartet performed “Deep River Spiritual” arranged by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; String Quartet no. 1, II Molto Adagio by George Walker, “Saint Louis Blues” by W.C. Handy and “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin.

Keller says it’s important to remember the contributions of African-American composers.

“The music is just beautiful and wonderful on so many levels. It’s been absorbed by the classical music genre as a whole, although the composers who in some cases created these styles or music or popularized these styles of music didn’t get the recognition during their lifetime that they were due,” Keller said.

