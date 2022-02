A new film chronicling the efforts of a group of disparate allies to help save the critically endangered right whale will premiere at the New England Aquarium in Boston on February 16. Last of the Right Whales, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadine Pequeneza, features the efforts of a group of allies, including a wildlife photographer, a marine biologist, a whale rescuer, and a crab fisher, to understand, document, and help the imperiled species. Including the first-ever underwater footage of North Atlantic right whales, the film follows the 1,000-mile migration of these whales from their calving grounds off Florida to their feeding grounds in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO