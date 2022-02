Northlight Theatre presents an incredibly powerful drama that seems to exist at the exact intersection of race, gender and sexual orientation. Written by Donja R. Love and directed here by Mikael Burke, the play is part of a trilogy that, as articulated by artistic director BJ Jones, “explores deeply and with nuance Blackness and Queerness during key moments of Black American History.” This work is set in 1963 and performed almost entirely within the kitchen of Olivia and Charles. Married and expecting their first child, the couple make a powerful political team with Olivia writing the speeches that Charles then executes with perfection. As African-Americans they are working hard to ensure that their child will inherit a more just America with the first few moments of the play striking an optimistic and upbeat tone.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO