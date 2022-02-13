ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Nuclear Talks Harder as West 'Pretends' to Take Initiative -Iran Official

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) -A senior Iranian security official said on Monday that progress in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was becoming "more difficult" as Western powers only "pretended" to come up with initiatives. The indirect talks in Austria between Iran and the United States resumed last week after...

Comments / 2

Guess Me
20h ago

Biden gave Iran the Billions to finish their nucular program so ya,ll better fix you a bomb shelter real soon,,,,,,,

Reply
3
Ebrahim Raisi
