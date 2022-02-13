ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 56 concession stand prices at SoFi: $25 cocktails and $17 Michelob Ultras

By Andy Nesbitt
 1 day ago
We’re just a few hours away from the Bengals and Rams kicking off Super Bowl 56 inside what is a very warm SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as temperatures are supposed to be in the mid-80s around the start of the game.

Fans attending the game can cool down with a lot of different options at concession stands around the stadium, though it’s going to be a pricey experience. Cocktails on tap are going for as low as $20 bucks, with some other special drinks going for $25.

If you like beers you might want to take it easy on the Michelob Ultras because they’re going to run you $17 bucks a pop.

Here are some samples of the prices around SoFi:

It’s LA, so of course a kale salad is one of the cheaper things available.

But yeah, drinks are gonna cost ya.

247Sports

Super Bowl food: Concession, beer offerings for Bengals vs. Rams

If you're lucky enough to get a ticket to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, food and beer are going to cost you at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And if you're watching from home like the rest of us, the price of inflation across the country will cause many big-game staples to hit new records at price points often reserved for delicacies — not finger foods with friends.
NFL
Washington Post

Photos: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams have won once - but the franchise was based in St. Louis at the time. Both teams are looking for a big win to help lift their respective cities. Cincinnati fans have stood by their long-suffering team for years and haven’t seen their beloved Bengals play in a Super Bowl since 1989. L.A. fans lost the Rams in 1995 when the franchise relocated to St. Louis and didn’t have a home team until the franchise returned in 2016.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
American Banker

Will the Super Bowl supercharge SoFi’s growth?

The Los Angeles Rams may not have been the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday. SoFi Technologies, which owns the naming rights for the Southern California stadium where the game was played, could get a membership boost from having its name plastered across millions of television sets, said Michael Perito, an analyst who covers SoFi for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

Who’s Offering Free Food and Other Deals for the Super Bowl?

Snacking, dining and drinking while watching the Super Bowl has been an American tradition for decades. Whether it's chicken, ribs, pizza, hot wings, fast-food or even Chinese take-out, Big Game viewers will plant themselves in front of the big screen to enjoy their many gastronomical delights while watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
