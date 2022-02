For athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics, testing positive for Covid is one of their worst nightmares, and it can begin with a knock on the door in the middle of the night. It is unclear how many of the nearly 3,000 athletes in Beijing have tested positive, but there have been 429 Covid cases in the "closed loop" bubble in which the competitors and about 65,000 others are cocooned.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO