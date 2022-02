Even though the past several seasons have seen rapid and enormous change throughout the sport, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season presents arguably the most significant change of all. With the debut of the Next Gen car setting the standard for what a stock car now is and will be into the future, the 2022 season is expected to be one that moves NASCAR forward and sets the standard for a new era of car and driver.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO