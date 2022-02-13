ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Black Love Day Is A Time For Unapologetic Blackness

By NewsOne Staff
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UA01e_0eDTjoOM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJoll_0eDTjoOM00

Source: Drs Producoes / Getty


M ore than just Valentine’s Day for Black people, Black Love Day is about showing love for the Creator, self, loved ones, and community. Founded 29 years ago by Ayo Handy-Kendi, Black Love Day is a day of atonement, forgiveness, and observance of unapologetic Blackness.

Celebrated each year on February 13, Black Love Day does not require a person to be partnered. This year’s theme is “Finding Spiritual Joy Thru Black Love.”

The day is about “love in action.”

“Celebrate love holistically,” Handy-Kendi said during an interview with Minority Report host Leshelle Smith. “When you celebrate love holistically, you get a chance to transform through the power of love.”

Handy-Kendi partnered with Baltimore-based Eliza Cooper of Live Holistically Balanced and the Thriving Communities Collaborative to host a series of virtual events. During her interview with Smith, Handy-Kendi said Black Love Day came about because of the needs of the times.

There are five tenets of Black Love Day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Black Love Day (@blackloveday)

In a statement, Handy-Kendi said the 2022 theme was chosen to recognize the ongoing stress and challenges facing people as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Without question, the world is facing uncertain times and extreme challenges, so our 2022 theme envisions a collective focus on the first tenet of BLD -“Love for the Creator”- to inspire hope, resilience and joy to reduce fear, grief and trauma. The times require we stay prayed up to our Higher Power, so we can feel Black Joy despite the times. Stop pointing at the government but instead point up and within for self-determination. Yes, Black people have struggled disproportionately than White people due to COVID-related deaths, illnesses and economic down-turns. But we can’t afford to get COVID “burned out.” Yes, we’re overwhelmed by violence, grief, trauma, racism, but in the best of times and worst of times, when facing historical, major challenges, The Creator sustained us, and our love fostered self-help as a unified vibration of joy because love is opposite of fear. Stay connected to each other and breathe in the Creator’s love as our sustaining power to experience Spiritual Joy through our Black Love.

A storyteller and community organizer at heart, Handy-Kendi found the African American Holiday Association in 1989, an outgrowth of earlier efforts to encourage Black people to use the Christmas/Kwanzaa holiday season as a time for self-help and empowerment.

Celebrating and centering the power of Black love continues to be significant at a time when the community faces a new wave of attacks on multiple fronts. According to the association’s site, the day is also an opportunity for white people to set aside space to do their own self-work and address anti-Blackness in their actions and words.

Other holidays and traditions celebrated by Handy-Kendi include Unity in Diversity Day on May 1 and Ancestor Honor Day on May 30.

The 29th Official Black Love Day Relationship Ceremony occurs Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the full interview with Leshelle Smith of “Minority Report” below:

SEE ALSO:

Black Love And COVID: Couples Reflect On The Trials And Tribulations Of Pandemic Love

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3844698" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Honeysuckle Love highlights Black history, Valentine's Day

ALTON — Love is in the air, and a few local couples are sharing their personal stories of love with Leah Becoat, playwright and founder of 3 Purple Coats Productions theater company. From newlyweds to some who have spent decades in wedded bliss, Becoat got the scoop on what...
ALTON, IL
WAOK News Talk

Black Love Shows The Way

Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan and Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteak were fresh off of an exciting January being the first entrepreneurs to grace the cover of Essence Magazine. This dynamic duo joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to discuss the new cover feature, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and Black love. When asked how this cover came about Cole stated “When you think about progression, right and creating more new movements we are more than just restaurants so why not?”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Unapologetic#Black Communities#Blackness#The Power Of Love#Minority Report#Instagram A#Bld#Higher Power#Covid
destinationido.com

Honoring Black Love & Traditions

As we reflect on Black history month, there’s a lot to unpack, from the traditions our ancestors set forth for us, the history that was made, and the love that encompasses the two. Black love is all about combining families, embracing culture, and most of all, sharing joy. Love is part of Black history because it represents a unique life-long experience shared by two people.
SOCIETY
Bossip

Black Love Thangs: Celebrate Valentine’s Day With These 10 Titles Streaming Now

It’s that time of year again! Fellas are pushing petals, drug stores are selling out of overpriced chocolate delectables, and Netflix subscribers are prepping lists of their favorite Rom-Coms. Now while many aspects of the holiday can seem very cliché and commercial, let’s not overlook the amount of glorious Black Love there is to be showcased on Valentine’s Day.
ENTERTAINMENT
hfcc.edu

BMQFG Presents “A Celebration of Black Love Day” Feb. 9

HFC’s Black Male and QUEENS Focus Group (BMQFG) presents “A Celebration of Black Love Day” on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from noon to 2:30 p.m. This event will be on Zoom. HFC alumnae Alanna Grace Marie Schwartz and Vanessa Newton will be the keynote speakers. They will speak from noon to 1:00 p.m.
DEARBORN, MI
Cosmopolitan

Your Black Love Day Horoscope

Not going to lie: The fact that there’s a holiday that celebrates love during February is worth feeling joyful about. And no, I’m not talking about Valentine’s Day. In Washington, D.C. in 1993, Ayo Handy-Kendi founded Black Love Day, which takes place annually on February 13 (check out that link for details on this year’s celebrations and where to send donations). The goals of Black Love Day are to manifest peace, end violence, terminate Black self-hatred, and end white supremacy and racism. And in the words of the African American Holiday Association, “If you’re not a Black person, it is recommended to show love in action toward Black people, by working on your own racial attitudes and behaviors.”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Review: Regina Hall Plays a Disgraced Pastor’s Wife in So-So Megachurch Satire

How to take on the hypocrisy of megachurch culture on a micro budget? That’s the quandary at the center of the Ebo twins’ “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” An easy-target satire of a disgraced Southern Baptist pastor and the first lady who stood by his side amid scandal, packed as a Christopher Guest-style mock documentary, writer-director Adamma Ebo’s indie comedy (produced by sister Adanne) should tickle those who share her skepticism of organized religion — especially the profit-oriented variety — but doesn’t go much deeper than the 15-minute short film on which it’s based. The biggest upgrade here comes from...
MOVIES
Teen Vogue

To Black Cosplayers, a Love Letter

From the dawn of what would become fandom as we know it, cosplay has been a part of how fans expressed themselves and showed their interest in different nerdy properties. For Black fans in particular, cosplaying became a way to embody the characters they knew and loved – characters that didn’t always look like them. Despite frequent pushback from other cosplayers, con-goers, and loads of people on the internet, Black cosplayers have continued to embrace a fandom activity that allows them to bring their nerdy fantasies to life and see themselves in pop culture spaces like never before.
SOCIETY
Boston Globe

Spread love on Valentine’s weekend with Black Owned Bos. at Time Out Market

Black Owned Bos. will bring 10 local vendors to 401 Park Drive on Feb. 12. https://www.timeout.com/boston/things-to-do/black-owned-bos-s-spread-love-market. Shop gifts and goods from 10 local Black-owned businesses at the Spread Love Valentine’s Market hosted by Black Owned Bos. at Time Out Market. From decadent candles to trendy clothes and accessories the pop up market will include a diverse spread of brands to check out.
LIFESTYLE
knightcrier.org

Black History Month: Quote of the Day

“The time is always right to do what is right.”. “We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools.”. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”. Martin Luther King Jr. carried the legacy of being one...
SOCIETY
Essence

Black History Month: Top Black Hair Moments of All Time

In 1905, Madame CJ Walker launched a revolutionary black haircare line — which included the “Wonderful Hair Grower,” the first hair relaxer. The straightener forever changed Black hairstyling. 03. 1954, Dorothy Dandridge. As the fiery, feisty lead character in “Carmen Jones,” stunningly gorgeous actress Dorothy Dandridge stuck...
HAIR CARE
higherperspectives.com

What Age Is Your Soul? According To Soul Age Theory, It Is One Of 5 Ages

The older we get in earth years, the more experiences we accumulate that shape our thoughts, behavior, and worldview. However, what if this acquired wisdom wasn't just from the experiences in this lifetime but an accumulation from all the ones before and all the ones that will come after? Bare with us here. All we're saying is that there is a possibility that this life is not the only source of experiences and development.
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

15 movies about Black history to watch with your family

A wonderful way to celebrate Black culture is to watch movies that feature Black talent and/or highlight their stories. Sitting down and watching movies with the family is a great way to spend some quality time, but this could be a great opportunity to educate your kids and family members about the importance of Black representation in cinema.
MLB
hivplusmag.com

A Love Letter to Black People on National Black HIV Awareness Day

How are you? As always, I hope you are thriving and prosperous. I am writing this letter to remind you of your brilliance. I constantly stand in awe of your light, and in gratitude for your existence. I love and appreciate you, and your happiness and success mean the world to me.
HEALTH
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

173
Followers
348
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy