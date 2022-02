What is the best character class to play as in Lost Ark? When you first create a character in Lost Ark, you'll be tasked with picking a class from a list of seven options, and you'll notice that classes in this game are gender locked: Warriors are always male, while Assassins and Mages are always female. Martial Artists and Gunners have both male and female versions for you to choose from, but they're still separated out in character creation, since all subclasses in the game are available to just one gender.

