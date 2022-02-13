Local team wins cheer championship in Atlantic City

A group of local dancers won their division at the cheer championship held at Harrah’s Atlantic City this weekend.

About 100 teams competed.

Hot Topic bested nine other teams in their division to win. They were moved up to the senior division, making them one of the younger groups competing there.

They received no deductions.

The winning team includes Wahirah Hill, 12; Chasity Bryant, 10; Amatuallah Abdullah, 10; Ayana Frierson, 10; NaSiya Martin, 12; Kennedy Lane, 11; Sierra Thomas, 11; Madison Grate, 11; Madynah Bell, 13; Asiya Stowe, 13; Apria Newsome, 12; Tykeema Brown, 12; Brooklynn Daniels, 13; Keshad Reynolds, 13, and Zayonnah Dorn, 11.

Last year, Hot Topic won the Junior Hip Hop Dance championship in Florida.