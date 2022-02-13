ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

By LARY BUMP
 1 day ago

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas...

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
Gabriel Landeskog's two goals power Avalanche past Stars

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals, Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and 22nd of his career, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored and Cale Makar had two assists for the Avalanche....
Dallas Stars look to avoid the incoming avalanche tomorrow afternoon

The Dallas Stars have won two straight divisional games out of the All Star break and look to add a third one to the list. In order to get the third straight win, they will have to avoid the incoming Colorado Avalanche tomorrow afternoon. This will be a challenge for this young Stars team, but they should get the job done. Here are the keys to the early Sunday afternoon game in Dallas.
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 4-0 Win Against Stars – 2/13/22

The Colorado Avalanche are the highest-scoring team in the NHL. Now the Avalanche’s defense is starting to pick things up, too. Darcy Kuemper picked up his second shutout of the season, and the Avalanche got goals from three different players en route to a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. The Avalanche haven’t lost in regulation since Dec. 16, giving up only 40 goals while going 16-0-2 over that stretch. Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s victory.
MacKinnon to return Sunday vs. Stars after 4-game absence

The Colorado Avalanche are getting Nathan MacKinnon back for Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars, head coach Jared Bednar said Saturday, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. The superstar forward has missed Colorado's last four contests with a concussion and a facial fracture. MacKinnon was hurt during a win over...
Wild get goal, assist from Fiala, Gaudreau, beat Canes 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive goals by Hurricanes …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
NHL

Stars preparing for biggest test of the season in facing Avs

The Stars on Sunday will face their biggest challenge in weeks, taking on a Colorado Avalanche team that has the best record in the NHL at 33-8-4 and has lost just twice in its past 18 games. The challenge also will be the greatest test of the year for the...
Heika's Take: Stars show fight, resilience in 4-3 OT victory against Jets

To paraphrase the great Leonard Cohen: There is a crack in the Stars…That's how the light gets in." The iconic Canadian song writer was speaking on much bigger topics, obviously, but the sentiment does seem to apply to this team. It's flawed, but the flaws can show a beautiful resilience.
MONTREAL TRADES FOR GOALTENDER WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
Zadina scores, Larkin sets up three in 4–2 Red Wings win over Flyers

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin set up goals by Filip Zadina, Moritz Seider, and Michael Rasmussen to help his team defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4–2 in Saturday’s matinee matchup. Seider’s power-play goal early midway through the third period eventually stood as the winner. After barely missing on...
Colorado Avalanche Vs. Dallas Stars Odds, Picks, and Predictions (2/13/22)

The Avalanche extended their point streak to 18 contests with a 3-2 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion, Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. They are 16-0-2 during the streak, having won 11 of their last 12 games. Colorado is 33-8-4 with 70 points, first in the Central Division. The Avalanche are 12-6-2 on the road in 2021-22. Jason Robertson scored 3:10 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 home victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, while Denis Gurianov had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars. Dallas is 25-18-2 for 52 points, fifth in the Central Division. The Stars have won seven of their past nine games. In the last 10 meetings between Colorado and Dallas, the road team in 7-3.
Sundqvist has a goal and assist, Blues beat Blackhawks 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Saturday night. David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Blackhawks. Ville Husso made 15 saves.
Varlamov placed in protocol prior to start for Islanders; Cooper is EBUG

CALGARY -- Semyon Varlamov was placed into NHL COVID-19 protocol Saturday and the New York Islanders goalie was unable to start against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after a 5-2 loss that he was uncertain about Varlamov's status moving forward. "He tested. He'll have...
