GLENS FALLS — Dylan Schell stayed undefeated, Brent Perry got the better of a good friend and every wrestler felt like they got a second chance Saturday. A year after not even having a Section II state qualifier tournament, Saturday’s meet at Cool Insuring Arena was a most welcome return to sectional competition. This year’s seniors and juniors were sophomores and freshmen the last time they had battled for Section II titles and berths in the state tournament.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO