Oman will battle it out against UAE in the fifth match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series. The OMN vs UAE contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al-Amerat. Oman has lost the two matches they played so far in the tournament. In the last match against Ireland, they had a minimal score with just three players having double figures and Ireland chasing them in just 18 overs with 9 wickets to spare.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 23 HOURS AGO