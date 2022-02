Lost Ark has taken the gaming world by storm with players flocking to the latest MMORPG on the market with extreme efficiency. Whether it’s players’ first foray into the genre or their latest well-trodden steps through another world. The time is now for Amazon and Smilegate’s latest game. An aspect that players have been thinking about a lot is what server to choose upon first boot of the game and this guide article will take you through what all of the servers are, some of the Best Lost Ark servers will be for you, and how to find what one to choose.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO