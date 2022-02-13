ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Canada relocates military personnel out of Ukraine amid Russia threats

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada has temporarily withdrawn its Ukraine-based military personnel to an undisclosed destination in Europe, the Canadian defence ministry said on Sunday, as Western countries fear Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. Canada, which has the world’s third-largest Ukrainian population after Ukraine and Russia, has...

The Independent

All UK troops to withdraw from Ukraine as Russia could invade ‘at no notice’

All UK troops are to be withdrawn from Ukraine this weekend as Russia could invade “at no notice”, a defence minister has said.Small numbers of British personnel have undertaken Operation Orbital training missions in the eastern European country since Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014 , including around 30 deployed recently to train the Ukrainian military on anti-tank missiles.The order to return home comes as all British nationals in Ukraine are advised to leave as soon as possible.Some 130,000 Russian troops are massed on the Ukrainian border and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Friday that...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine invasion will only strengthen Nato, Johnson warns Putin

Boris Johnson has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would backfire and only serve to strengthen Nato The Prime Minister said he was considering dispatching RAF Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect south-eastern Europe after sending 350 British troops to Poland.Mr Johnson, writing in The Times, said the UK “will not flinch now” and that Britain will remain “unconditional and immovable” in supporting the Nato defence alliance.With Russia having amassed an estimated 130,000 trips near its border with Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will head to Moscow for talks as diplomatic attempts to avert a war...
POLITICS

