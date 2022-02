I've lived in Montana my entire life, but I'm always learning new things about my home state every day. For example, did you know that Billings was named for a former President of the Northern Pacific Railroad? There's always something new to learn, and when it comes to weird town names, you'd be surprised at how many Montana has. I'll only go over five, but trust me the actual list is much longer.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO