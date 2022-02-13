Tristan Harris warns of 'civil war for profit' business model

It took Netflix three days to order a documentary about her, but a woman's social media accounts have been telling a wild story for years. Heather Morgan, 31, is half of a husband-and-wife duo charged last week with conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin, a cache worth about $4.5 billion, prompting the streaming service to enlist a "Tiger King" executive producer to direct an upcoming series about them. Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, are accused of trying to launder the cryptocurrency stolen after a hacker breached the exchange Bitfinex in 2016 and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. Prosecutors said the bitcoin was sent to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein.
