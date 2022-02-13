ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Rewinding Oregon State’s 68-62 win over No. 24 Oregon women’s basketball

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — Weweae live at Matthew Knight Arena for the second leg of the weekend’s rivalry series matchup between No. 24 Oregon and Oregon State, which the Beavers won 68-62 The Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) shot under 40% from the field for the fourth time in five...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament hopes dealt devastating blow with disastrous loss to Cal

EUGENE — Oregon’s NCAA Tournament hopes, which got a massive boost amid 10 wins in 11 games, took what will likely be a fatal blow at the hands of hapless Cal. The Ducks were handed an albatross of epic proportions by a Golden Bears team they had beaten nine straight times and that only snapped a 10-game losing streak on Wednesday against a dreadful and undermanned Oregon State.
EUGENE, OR
KESQ

Shepherd’s 33 points power California upset of Oregon, 78-64

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 33 points and California earned its first win in Eugene and the Pac-12 Conference’s biggest upset of the season, smacking the Ducks 78-64. Cal grabbed the lead with a 24-0 run in the first half and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the entire second half.
EUGENE, OR
College Football News

Oregon State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Oregon State football schedule 2022: Who does Oregon State miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Oregon State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Beavers miss from the Pac-12 South Division?. The Beavers catch the good break of getting Colorado at home, but...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Basketball
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
gohuskies.com

GymDawgs Post 194.450 In Dual Meet With Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Oregon-- The Washington women's gymnastics team scored a 194.450 in their meet against Oregon State. The Huskies (2-4), coming off a win at home against Arizona, were looking to put up a strong score on the road. With a solid first three events, things were looking up for the Dawgs. They showed their consistency and power, but, in the end, the Beavers (5-1) pulled ahead scoring a 197.275.
OREGON STATE
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Video: Oregon State vs.Washington gymnastics

Here's another look at Sunday's Dam Cancer gymnastics meet featuring Oregon State University and Arizona State University. OSU Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey won the all-around title as the Beavers defeated the the Huskies 197.275-194.450 in Gill Coliseum.
CORVALLIS, OR
GoDucks.com

Oregon Hosts Washington State on Monday

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon looks to bounce back vs. Washington State at 6 p.m. on Monday in Matthew Knight Arena. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon leads the all-time series 172-127, while the Ducks hold a 15-5 advantage under coach Altman. » UO has...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weweae#Beavers#Pac 12#Osu#Uo#Fts#Oregon 40#Hurst 4#Fg
On3.com

Oregon implodes against Cal at home, loses 78-64

Saturday’s matinee against Cal was supposed to be an easy win for Oregon. Instead, it was a disaster. “A difficult loss,” Dana Altman called it. The Ducks (16-8, 9-4) came in winning 10 of their last 11 games. They were 13.5-point home favorites against lowly Cal (11-15, 4-11), who’d lost 10 of their last 11. Final score: Oregon 64, Cal 78.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ksl.com

Metcalfe on Pac-12 basketball: Stanford rolls on, ASU splits with Arizona

A week that started with Wednesday blowouts transformed into a weekend of upsets and nail biters as Pac-12 women's basketball teams scrambled to remain relevant for the NCAA Tournament. Arizona State and Oregon State secured splits with their nationally ranked rivals while Utah and Washington State squeezed out 2-1 weeks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Cruise Past Eagles in Eugene, 6-1

Box Score EUGENE, Ore. – The Portland Pilots took advantage of a shorthanded Eastern Washington squad in a 6-1 women's tennis victory Saturday afternoon at the Student Tennis Center on the University of Oregon campus. The Pilots were spotted leads in both doubles and singles as the Eagles (1-5)...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon faces razor-thin margin for error, but resume-building games still ahead

The Oregon Ducks were delivered a major blow to their NCAA Tournament chances at an at-large bid for this year's tournament when they lost to California. "The guys know that's a bad loss, and I don't want to take anything away from Cal saying that because they played awfully hard and awfully well. But that wasn't a good performance on our part," said Oregon head coach Dana Altman after the Ducks dropped a 78-64 loss at home to a Cal team that had one win in its previous 11 games.
OREGON STATE
cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Emerald Media

No. 24 ranked Ducks fail to complete weekend sweep of Beavers with 68-62 loss

After two days of rest, and with revenge on their mind, the Oregon State Beavers came into Matthew Knight Arena with different energy. The No. 24 ranked Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) finished off the weekend doubleheader against the Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) with a depleting loss, 68-62. After a hard fought performance in Corvallis on Friday, the Ducks simply couldn’t perform on their home turf.
CORVALLIS, OR
Addicted To Quack

Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy