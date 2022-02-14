ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi-led coalition bombs telecoms compound in Yemen's Sanaa -residents

By Reuters
 2 days ago

ADEN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen struck again at telecommunications compound in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Monday, residents said, following an earlier round of attacks on the site around dawn.

The coalition said earlier on Monday it had destroyed a Houthi system used to control drones, accusing the Iran-aligned movement of using telecommunications ministry headquarters to "launch hostile operations".

Houthi telecommunications minister Misfer Al-Numair denied that the facilities were being used for military purposes.

The coalition, battling the Houthis for nearly seven years, said it asked civilians in ministries to evacuate before the operation carried out in response to last week's drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, which injured twelve people.

Residents and the Houthi-run Al Masirah television channel reported another attack on the Sanaa compound, which also houses the TeleYemen telecoms company building, on Monday evening.

A TeleYemen official told Reuters that employees had been evacuated. Internet and phone services were working, residents said.

Houthi forces have frequently fired drones and missiles at Saudi cities, and recently expanded attacks to coalition member the United Arab Emirates. The alliance has retaliated with air strikes inside Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa. The movement says it is fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Reyam Mokhashef; Additional reporting by Alaa Swilam, Omar Fahmy and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Alaa Swilam and Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Angus MacSwan

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
omahanews.net

Five UN staff kidnapped in southern Yemen

ADEN, South Yemen: The United Nations has reported that five staff members were kidnapped in southern Yemen while returning to Aden after a field mission. Russell Geekie, spokesman for the top UN official in Yemen, said the staff were abducted on February 11 in Abyan Governorate. "The UN is in...
WORLD
Reuters

Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies in the face of soaring fuel prices and developments in the Middle East, including Iran and Yemen, in a telephone call on Wednesday. "The two leaders committed to ensuring the stability of global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

UN: Yemen war escalating, 8 million could lose aid in March

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The seven-year war in Yemen has witnessed a dangerous escalation, with January’s civilian casualties the highest in at least three years and 8 million Yemenis likely to lose all humanitarian aid next month without urgent new funds, U.N. officials said Tuesday. U.N. special envoy...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Saudi Coalition Invites Red Cross, UN to Discuss Fatal Yemen Detention Centre Attack

CAIRO (Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has invited the Red Cross and a U.N. agency to discuss its deadly attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/death-toll-rises-91-yemen-detention-centre-strike-houthi-minister-2022-01-25 on a detention centre holding hundreds of pre-trial detainees and migrants, a site it says was not on a no-target list agreed with U.N. agencies, state media said on Monday.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Armed convoy moves into Tripoli to shore up interim PM

TRIPOLI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A convoy of fighters moved into Tripoli from the Libyan city of Misrata on Saturday to shore up the interim prime minister amid a push by the parliament to oust him in favour of its own candidate. Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has sworn he...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

'12 hurt' in Yemen rebel drone attack on Saudi airport

Twelve people were injured by falling debris Thursday as the Saudi military blew up a Yemeni rebel "bomb-laden" drone targeting an airport close to the border, officials said. Twelve civilians were injured from flying debris, including from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, he added in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Kuwait army allows women in combat roles, but without guns

Kuwaiti women are angry after the military, having allowed female soldiers in combat roles, decided they need the permission of a male guardian and banned them from carrying weapons. Activists have decried the policy as "one step forward, two steps back" after the defence ministry also decided that women in the armed forces, unlike civilians, must wear head coverings. The moves have sparked an online backlash in Kuwait, usually regarded as one of the most open societies in the Gulf. "I don't know why there are these restrictions to join the army," Ghadeer al-Khashti, a sports teacher and member of Kuwait Football Association's women committee, told AFP.
MILITARY
Reuters

Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict

DAMASCUS/BEIRUT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - After her son was killed fighting for the Syrian government in 2013, the state began paying Amouna al-Berri a monthly salary which easily covered all her household expenses. Today, the "martyrs salary" - given to families of people who have died for Damascus in the...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israeli lawmaker opens office in disputed East Jerusalem area

JERUSALEM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A far-right Israeli lawmaker set up a makeshift office in the disputed East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Monday in what he called a show of support for Jewish settlers there. Israeli police said they had increased their presence in the flashpoint area, which...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank confrontation

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what the Israeli military described as a violent confrontation. The military said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at soldiers stationed at an army...
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Venezuela says eight civilians killed by armed groups

Eight civilians were killed by armed groups in recent days in Venezuela's restive southwest region that borders Colombia, the country's defense minister said Friday. Vladimir Padrino also said that nine "terrorists" had been killed and 56 captured in military operations in Apure state without the loss of "one single" soldier. "Unfortunately, last week we received news of eight civilian deaths," Padrino said in a press conference. He also played a video denouncing the use of "improvised" land mines by armed groups, but did not say if they were the cause of the civilian deaths.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Palestinians Start Aid Campaign for Syrian Refugees

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's Arab minority and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip have raised $10 million in less than a month to build homes for Syrian refugees, according to activists behind the campaign. "The idea was to collect 100 heaters for 100 houses. Then we found...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

