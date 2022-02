Bitcoin initially fell on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of support. We ended up forming a little bit of a hammer, right after the neutral candlestick from the previous session. That being said, the market looks as if it is going to continue to hang around the 50 day EMA, which of course is a major technical indicator. I think that we will continue to hear a lot of noise in this general vicinity as we also have the 200 day EMA sitting just above there. In other words, there is a lot of technical confluence that people will be paying close attention to.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO