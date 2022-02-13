Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

Records: UConn (16-5, 10-1 Big East), Marquette (17-6, 10-4) Backed by bigs: After struggling following the loss of top-rebounder Olivia Nelson-Ododa minutes before Wednesday’s game against Villanova, UConn’s bigs stepped up and recentered its defense Friday in its win over DePaul. Thanks to season-high nights from Dorka Juhász (22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Aaliyah Edwards (19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals), the Huskies kept DePaul to a season-low 60 total points.
