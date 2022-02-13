ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Rutgers tops No. 14 Wisconsin, 3rd win in row over T25 team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rutgers understands it must prove it can beat quality teams on the road to get back into consideration for the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights took a giant step in that direction Saturday by winning at Wisconsin for the first time and posting their third straight victory over a ranked opponent. Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Rutgers went on a late 11-0 run in a 73-65 victory over the 14th-ranked Badgers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

4 Scarlet Knights hit double figures as Rutgers upsets No. 14 Wisconsin

Add another quality victory to Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament resumé. The Scarlet Knights walked into Madison and stole a win at the Kohl Center, defeating No. 14 Wisconsin 73-65. It’s the third-straight game Steve Pikiell’s team has won against a ranked opponent. Last Saturday, Rutgers defeated No....
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siena
wktysports.com

Davis scores 11, Badgers struggle shooting in Rutgers loss

Johnny Davis had his second-lowest point total of the season, as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost to Rutgers 73-65. The Scarlets Knights (15-9, 9-6) simply shot better than the Badgers — hitting 25 of 49 field goals (51%), 7 of 12 from beyond the arc and 16-for-18 from the free-throw line.
LA CROSSE, WI
Times Union

After big win over Iona, Siena basketball headed to Rider rematch

ALBANY - Coming off the high of a thrilling win over Iona on Friday night, the Siena men's basketball team turns around to face the only opponent the Saints have laid an egg against recently. The Saints play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rider, which beat Siena 74-60 on Feb....
ALBANY, NY
Channel 3000

No. 14 Wisconsin falls to Rutgers 73-65

MADISON, Wis. — The back and forth Big Ten battle ended Saturday night with Rutgers upsetting No. 14 Wisconsin 73-65 at the Kohl Center. The Badgers were lead by Tyler Wahl, who had a career-high 23 points. As a team, Wisconsin shot 47.3%, including 4-of-19 from distance. Also putting up double-digits Steven Crowl (12) and Johnny Davis (11).
MADISON, WI
baltimorenews.net

No. 3 Purdue rejects Maryland's upset bid, 62-61

Jaden Ivey converted the go-ahead 3-point play with 13 seconds remaining Sunday afternoon as No. 3 Purdue survived a stiff challenge from visiting Maryland and escaped with a 62-61 triumph in West Lafayette, Ind. On his 20th birthday, Ivey had a rough overall performance as he got into foul trouble...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
GreenwichTime

No. 8 UConn women’s basketball vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to know

Records: UConn (16-5, 10-1 Big East), Marquette (17-6, 10-4) Backed by bigs: After struggling following the loss of top-rebounder Olivia Nelson-Ododa minutes before Wednesday’s game against Villanova, UConn’s bigs stepped up and recentered its defense Friday in its win over DePaul. Thanks to season-high nights from Dorka Juhász (22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Aaliyah Edwards (19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals), the Huskies kept DePaul to a season-low 60 total points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kion546.com

Smith, Egbo lead No. 10 Baylor past West Virginia 75-57

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive 3-pointers to finally put No. 10 Baylor ahead to stay and the Bears beat West Virginia 75-57. Smith had 30 points and Egbo scored 13, while both had 12 rebounds. Lewis had 18 points for 19-5 Baylor. There were 11 lead changes in the game, the last when Lewis made a 3 with 8:13 left in the third quarter for a 34-32 lead. Madisen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 11-11 Mountaineers, who have lost four of five.
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Rider vs. Siena: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Rider Broncs and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Alumni Gymnasium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Rider beat the St. Peter's Peacocks 58-49 on Friday. Meanwhile, even if it...
BASKETBALL
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Post 3 Wins in Piscataway

PISCATAWY, N.J. — The No. 17 University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team scored an overall, 196.425, to defeat No. 44 Rutgers (195.950), No. 29 Kent State (196.200), and No. 80 Ursinus (185.400) on Friday night inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. Iowa placed first in three events with six...
EDUCATION
Seattle Times

Walker carries Colorado late, rallies past Utah, 81-76

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jabari Walker scored 11 straight Colorado points in the final five minutes to push his team into the lead and Tristan da Silva added four straight free throws as the Buffaloes held off Utah for an 81-76 win on Saturday night. Rollie Worster’s trey with...
NBA
utrockets.com

Rockets Cruise to 100-72 Road Win Over Northern Illinois

DeKALB, Ill. – Junior RayJ Dennis tallied a career-high 22 points, a team-best eight rebounds and a career-high tying eight assists, and sophomore Ryan Rollins also scored 22 points to lead Toledo to a 100-72 triumph at Northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon. The 28-point victory keeps the Rockets (20-5, 12-2 MAC) in a first-place tie in the Mid-American Conference with Ohio (21-4, 12-2 MAC).
TOLEDO, OH
WTHR

No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61. Maryland's Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with five seconds left.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Day

UConn returns to its favorite place ... Madison Square Garden ... in search of a win

For the first time in nine years, UConn will return to its second home — Madison Square Garden in New York City — to play a Big East regular-season game. You know, the place where the Huskies have played more games outside of their two home courts than any other venue. Sunday's noon time game against St. John's (Ch. 61) will be UConn's 123rd in that building in program history. It's the place where they've celebrated seven Big East tournament titles and earned an NCAA tournament East Regional Elite Eight win over Michigan State on a magical March day when it seemed the entire state of Connecticut showed up to root on their Huskies.
veronapress.com

Girls basketball: Verona rebounds with win over Madison East

The Verona girls basketball team’s 13-game win streak was snapped with a 71-51 Big Eight Conference loss to Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at La Follette High School. Verona rebounded with a 75-35 Big Eight victory over Madison East on Friday, Feb. 11, at Verona High School.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy