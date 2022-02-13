Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

For the first time in nine years, UConn will return to its second home — Madison Square Garden in New York City — to play a Big East regular-season game. You know, the place where the Huskies have played more games outside of their two home courts than any other venue. Sunday's noon time game against St. John's (Ch. 61) will be UConn's 123rd in that building in program history. It's the place where they've celebrated seven Big East tournament titles and earned an NCAA tournament East Regional Elite Eight win over Michigan State on a magical March day when it seemed the entire state of Connecticut showed up to root on their Huskies.

