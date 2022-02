The Stony Brook men’s basketball team dropped two straight games in the final seconds — and for a moment, it looked as if it was about to be a third. However, with seven ticks still left on the clock, Seawolves guard Anthony Roberts, the team’s leading scorer, became the hero of the night by racing down the distance of the court, overcoming a minor stumble and finishing with a layup through contact in six seconds.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO