OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — First responders have rescued a baby who was born on an Omaha sidewalk and left there by his mother in sub-freezing temperatures. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a woman gave birth to the baby around 10 a.m. Sunday on a pile of blankets on the sidewalk in southeast Omaha. The temperature at the time was around 16 degrees, with wind chills in the single digits.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO