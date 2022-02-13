Carson Wentz rumors: Colts could trade or release former No. 2 overall pick

Carson Wentz could be headed for his third team in two years after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that the former No. 2 overall pick will likely be released or cut by March 18.

The Colts are already on the books for the $15 million in guarantees, but if they trade or release Wentz before March 18, they would save $13.3 million against the salary cap, while avoiding having to pay a $6.3 million bonus.

If Wentz is on the team post-March 18, then his $22 million base salary is fully guaranteed.

The move would come almost a year after the Colts agreed to acquire Wentz from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick — which became a first-round pick based on a snap count threshold reached.

Wentz is now having to reassess his future after imploding down the stretch, including an ugly loss in the season finale to the Jaguars.