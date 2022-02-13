ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz rumors: Colts could trade or release former No. 2 overall pick

 1 day ago
Carson Wentz could be headed for his third team in two years after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that the former No. 2 overall pick will likely be released or cut by March 18.

The Colts are already on the books for the $15 million in guarantees, but if they trade or release Wentz before March 18, they would save $13.3 million against the salary cap, while avoiding having to pay a $6.3 million bonus.

If Wentz is on the team post-March 18, then his $22 million base salary is fully guaranteed.

The move would come almost a year after the Colts agreed to acquire Wentz from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick — which became a first-round pick based on a snap count threshold reached.

Wentz is now having to reassess his future after imploding down the stretch, including an ugly loss in the season finale to the Jaguars.

FanSided

Darius Leonard demands respect after Colts were shutout at NFL Honors

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t win any major awards at the NFL Honors and Darius Leonard is fed up. Darius Leonard was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the NFL this season. Jonathan Taylor was not only one of the best offensive players this year, but he was one of the best players in the league.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts make huge under-the-radar move to shore up defense

The Indianapolis Colts are doing a lot to solidify their defensive coaching staff this offseason. They recently hired Gus Bradley to replace Matt Eberflus as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. Most recently, Indianapolis hired Ron Milus as their secondary coach. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted the news Saturday afternoon.
NFL
Chris Mortensen
Carson Wentz
FanSided

NFL writer believes Jalen Hurts puts Eagles in ‘QB purgatory’

Even if we all disagree about which side of the argument we support, we can understand why the debate exists. Following four starts as QB1 to close his rookie season, the Philadelphia Eagles still weren’t banking on Jalen Hurts. Instead, they held on to the hope that they could repair the burned bridge linking themselves and Carson Wentz. We all know how that turned out.
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Is Probably Done With Colts: Fans React

The quarterback carousel could get wild for this NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts might be parting ways with Carson Wentz after spending just one year together. The Colts traded two draft picks last offseason to land him. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen originally reported on Sunday morning that Wentz is expected to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF predicts Colts trade up for rookie QB Sam Howell

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a crucial offseason in which they will look to get back on track following a disappointing end to the 2021 season. One of their biggest decisions of the offseason comes with the future of quarterback Carson Wentz. The situation is murky at best right now and while there is an argument for Wentz staying, there is an equal argument for the Colts wanting to part ways as soon as this offseason.
NFL
horseshoeheroes.com

3 offensive players Colts must move on from in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason but some players they must breakup with. Every year, coaches and general managers review their team’s roster in order to build a masterpiece of a competitive force. They go through extensive decisions on who to keep, who to let go, and who to look at bringing in to join the squad.
NFL
#American Football#Colts Qb Carson Wentz#Espn
The Spun

Report: Carson Wentz Will Likely Not Return To The Colts

Despite having a superb year with the Indianapolis Colts in his first season with the team, quarterback Carson Wentz might be one-and-done in Indy. According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Colts are leaning towards trading or releasing Wentz before March 19th. Wentz’s $15 million base salary will become fully guaranteed on that day.
NFL
horseshoeheroes.com

Darius Leonard reveals the reason for Colts epic collapse

Indianapolis Colts leader, Darius Leonard, shares what he believes is the reason for Indy’s meltdown at the end of the season. At a point in the 2021 NFL season, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts had a serious chance to play in this season’s Super Bowl. That point was in Week 16.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jonathan Taylor expects QB Carson Wentz to return

While the future of quarterback Carson Wentz with the Indianapolis Colts remains a murky picture, star running back Jonathan Taylor made known his thoughts on the situaton. Taylor, who is coming off of a historic season, was the lifeline of the offense. He had a first-hand view of how Wentz operated both on and off the field. The 23-year-old told Sirius XM NFL Radio that he believes Wentz will be back in 2022.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz Landing Spots: Buccaneers, Steelers, or Broncos could view Wentz as an option

Just a year after the Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, it appears he may once again be looking at potential landing spots. Rumors had been building for a while, but on the Sunday of Super Bowl 56, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that the future is bleak for Wentz in Indianapolis. With Wentz expected to be either traded or released before March 18, where could he end up this offseason?
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Roseman Wins! Looks Like Eagles Win Trade with Colts

It appears there will be clear winner in the Eagles trade with Indianapolis, involving Carson Wentz last offseason. The Eagles acquired a first-round pick, along with a third-round pick in last year's draft in exchange for Wentz. Philadelphia used the extra third-round pick to move in the draft to select DeVonta Smith.
NFL
NBC Sports

Wentz's future with Colts is reportedly 'bleak'

After just one year, Carson Wentz’s future with the Colts is “bleak,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said Sunday. Mortensen said on NFL Countdown that Wentz's stay with Frank Reich in Indianapolis is shaping up to be a very short one. “For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts,...
NFL
WIBC.com

Has Carson Wentz Played His Last Snap As A Colt?

It’s a fair question that was brought up back on Kevin & Query in early January by Stephen Holder of The Athletic, who had mentioned that the Colts could create $7 million dollars more in cap space by waving goodbye to Carson Wentz ahead of March 19, when an additional $7 million in his contract becomes guaranteed. Wentz is due $15 million whether he’s on the Colts roster or not next season but to guarantee another $7 million to a guy the front office may not be fully onboard with is a decision worth monitoring.
NFL
WISH-TV

Kevin Bowen on Carson Wentz’s future + SB LVI Recap

Is Carson Wentz's tenure really about to be one-and-done?107.5 The Fan's Morning Show lead host Kevin Bowen joins Charlie to discuss the Colts quarterback situation ahead of the start of the NFL's 2022 free agency period. KB and Charlie debate what happens next with Wentz, the options at quarterback if a split happens, and the irony of Matt Stafford capturing Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles last night with the Rams. Plus: If quarterback is *the* problem in the mind of Colts Owner Jim Irsay, where does the current Colts pass catching unit stand in the eyes of management?
NFL
